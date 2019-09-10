Hey everyone, 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris has some exciting news!

Some exciting news: the House just passed my bill to protect public housing residents from carbon monoxide poisoning. This bill is common sense: Americans in public housing shouldn't have to fear being poisoned in their sleep. The Senate should follow suit ASAP. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 10, 2019

Hold up a second:

That isn’t your bill, Senator Harris. The bill that passed the house is @SenatorMenendez and @SenatorTimScott’s bill. — Mark Koval (@stateoftheraces) September 10, 2019

Sen. Tim Scott’s press secretary popped up with a clarification about the bill that actually passed:

To clarify, the language of the House bill is consistent with the @SenatorTimScott & @SenatorMenendez CO Alerts Act, not the Harris bill. Both Menendez & Scott have worked tirelessly on this issue and @SenKamalaHarris Harris has no claim to this bill that passed. https://t.co/e2Y3U0b1wz — Ken Farnaso (@KenFarnaso) September 10, 2019

For the record, this was the basis of what passed in the House today as amended. pic.twitter.com/svzk4cl76t — Ken Farnaso (@KenFarnaso) September 10, 2019

Yeah, we don’t see Harris’s name on there anywhere.

The CO ALERTS Act is also bipartisan and has feedback from @HUDgov — unlike Senator Harris’ original proposal. Read more about the bill here: https://t.co/XTE339f5Ze pic.twitter.com/RqtSfjnTxx — Ken Farnaso (@KenFarnaso) September 10, 2019

Apparently it's not your bill at all. Lying about an accomplishment means that you don't have any that you can honestly boast about. There's not a chance of you becoming president. Thank goodness. — John Gacinski (@johngacinski) September 10, 2019

Is he saying that Harris … lied about her accomplishments?

No way.

