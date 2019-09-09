We’ve seen a whole lot of polls flying by in our Twitter feeds, and sometimes we even recognize the outfit doing the polling. As Twitchy reported, a Quinnipiac University poll released earlier this month showed 71 percent support for a mandatory “assault weapon” buyback, which we think doesn’t quite tell the whole story? Are people confused about the word “assault weapon?” Do they think it means full-automatic fire?

And second, have they thought for even a second before the pollster called what exactly is involved in a “mandatory” buyback of firearms?

Team Beto has found another poll it likes, this one from The Washington Post:

Perhaps the most surprising finding in our poll: Majority support for an assault weapons ban — *including a mandatory buyback*. Nearly everyone who supports the former supports the latter as well. https://t.co/CniJdeNiU2 pic.twitter.com/KnqhpUoN8d — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) September 9, 2019

Dana Loesch already dismantled this poll pretty thoroughly, but Team Beto was so excited they started tweeting like 12-year-old girls:

Buy

Them

Back (Because

It

Is

Important

And

The

Right

Thing

To

Do

And

It

Turns

Out

Is

Also

Politically

Popular)https://t.co/lCOC3mmfyt — Team Beto (@TeamBeto) September 9, 2019

So when does “politically popular” override the Second Amendment and … again … how can the government buy back something it never owned?

Can't buy back what you've never owned. — Justin Boldt (@BoldtJustin) September 9, 2019

“Buy back” suggests it is something you sold in the first place, never mind the fact you can’t buy something that isn’t for sale. I do have an over/under I would be willing to part with in exchange for forgiveness on my home loan though. — ARealScienceGuy 🇺🇸 (@NodakPatriot) September 9, 2019

They

Are

Not

For

Sale

! — 🏈Duchess of Football AnnaD🏈 (@AnnaDsays) September 9, 2019

1. The government didn't sell us firearms

2. This would cost taxpayers A LOT

3. It's unconstitutional and won't happen.

4. Beto is a furry. — Watjalukinat (@watjalukinat) September 9, 2019

Beto

Is

A

Furry — Knight of the Wobble Wobble (@deknightberight) September 9, 2019

You'll have to pry it from my cold dead hands. — Michael O'Donovan (@BeardedMinarchy) September 9, 2019

You

Didn’t

Sell

Them

To

Me!!

And

I

Don’t

Want

To! — Curdling Curmudgeon – Andrew Young (@NucMM1retired) September 9, 2019

No — Stupid Vexing Twit (@CossatotFalls) September 9, 2019

The best aspect of a Constitutional Republic is that 51% of people can't take away rights from everyone.

Your ignorance as to what an "assault weapon" is means a slippery slope of what gets banned next. Eventually all rifles are gone then it's on to handguns.

Get off my lawn. — Jurasskick (@jurasskick) September 9, 2019

They are not for sale and NEVER will be….. — Coach Hale (@CoachHale3311) September 9, 2019

Come

and

Take

Them

(Because

Texas

but

also

GFY) — Tony and the Shandels (@LoneStarTexian) September 9, 2019

Where’s the money in the budget to buy back 300 million firearms which fetch anything from $100 to $10,000? Got an extra trillion hanging around? — 🇺🇸 (@awakening5x5) September 9, 2019

I’ll sell you my weapons but the asking price is $1 billion for each one. Meet me there and I might consider it. Otherwise, piss off. — Christian J., CRNA (@cevanj) September 9, 2019

This is total B. S. — Randy Arrington, PhD (@KeroseneCowboy) September 9, 2019

There are millions of illegally-owned handguns in this country right now, which are responsible for thousands of more murders than assault weapons. Should we mandate a buyback of those? How do you enforce these things anyway? — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) September 9, 2019

See, if you ask how the government is going to force millions of Americans to turn in their weapons or else, you run into a little problem. And if you suggest things might get violent, don’t assume that violence won’t be coming from the ATF breaking down your door.

Look man, if you want to buy a gun, go to the store like the rest of us. You can get a new one that way, you don't have to settle for used. — Mead (@SOTMead) September 9, 2019

Beto is just concerned he would not pass the background check with his record. — Jason Sanford (@JasonSanford_1) September 9, 2019

P.S. This is honestly great advice, especially for someone running for president:

