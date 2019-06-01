Look, we can’t say we were looking forward to 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris telling us how she was going to fight the (nonexistent) gender pay gap at MoveOn’s #BigIdeas event, but this clown deserved to be put down, hard.

Not surprising, really, that it took only one petite woman to keep this soy-boy away from Harris.

Democrats … they just had to not act crazy.

And of course it couldn't be more of a douchebro. pic.twitter.com/t9D4iRR7tT — JD Bender (@BluthX) June 1, 2019

And it was in that day that the whole security staff was fired — Amerie Evans (@stuntinonem83) June 1, 2019

Good thing it was a gun-free zone.

That is ZERO security. Every one of those guys need to be fired. Totally asleep at the wheel. — Toots Sweet (@Shanes5) June 1, 2019

That was scary stuff watching that play out in real time. — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) June 1, 2019

Agreed. You’ve really gotta have tight security at these things. Reminds me of BLM rushing the stage at Bernie rallies in 2016 — Kristina LaPlant (@A_Behaviorist) June 1, 2019

It seems like something that could have been prevented by having the normal security one would expect at an event like this. Should be able to grab someone before they jump onto a stage like that. — David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) June 1, 2019

No kidding, I can’t believe he got that close to her AND stole her mic!!! — Kristina LaPlant (@A_Behaviorist) June 1, 2019

A Bernie Bro? — Samuel L. Fraction (@2nPac) June 1, 2019

The man bun gives it away, I’d guess — Alissa McLean (@alissakmclean) June 1, 2019

Judging by the man bun, I'm guessing Bernie-or-Bust — Gray Man (@Lvl70CoffeeBoy) June 1, 2019

Definitely a Bernie or Stein supporter — Randall Reynolds 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 #Hillary2020 (@randreynolds) June 1, 2019

Of course he would have a man bun. — Sheena Queen of the Jungle (@texdakota) June 1, 2019

Yep — AuntieBS (@BsAuntie) June 1, 2019

He's clearly VERY VERY IMPORTANT and EVERYONE must pay attention to him just as mommy and daddy taught him. — Nonya F. Bidniss (@nonya_bidniss) June 1, 2019

Security was kinda late, no? — MsJoyce (@joyshel5) June 1, 2019

Why… Why did it take so long for security to get on stage? — Williams (@RickyWiIIiams) June 1, 2019

I'm curious as to why security or anyone from Harris's camp allowed this guy to rush the stage. Someone needs to be fired. — J.R. is your friend. (@jram0214) June 1, 2019

That is never the way to make a statement. I don’t care which candidate you support or don’t. If your supporters act like that, and you don’t call them out, then all the nopes. — allthingshhh (@allthingsHHH) June 1, 2019

Agreed.

Awesome job @K_JeanPierre …. quick reflexes lady — Sunflowerlover (@sunflowerlife6) June 1, 2019

Scary that she was the last and only line of defense 😬 — Pete Rose's Hat (@BonsaiBuckeye) June 1, 2019

Security took ages to do anything — Ben Dubuisson (@bendubuisson) June 1, 2019

I for one am shocked that a white man felt the need to upstage women of color and center his ideas though they were not requested…. — Anthrodiva (@anthrodiva) June 1, 2019

A white “man” whose politics probably run far to the left of anyone on stage that day, don’t forget to mention.

I wish they would have beat his ass on that stage — Big Meech (@GeniusFords78) June 1, 2019

He said it, we didn’t.

* * *

Update:

Via @ellee_watson: The man who rushed @KamalaHarris on stage in San Francisco was an animal activist, according to Direct Action Everywhere. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 1, 2019

Update:

Funny … he doesn’t look like an animal rights activist.

The guy who took Kamala Harris’ mic, Aidan Cook, 24 of Oakland, said he’s trying to bring more attention to the mass extinction of animals. He is not being charged with a crime, he told us, adding that the MoveOn security crew was “cool about it.” pic.twitter.com/PLxpX5jbEw — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) June 2, 2019

Woke white men are the worst: example 5,193 https://t.co/X9k1AKrlD2 — Lauren Dobson-Hughes (@ldobsonhughes) June 2, 2019

