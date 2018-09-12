We’re sure a lot of Twitchy readers suffered through the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings along with us, what with the political grandstanding by senators with an eye on 2020, like Kamala Harris and Cory Booker.

But just because the hearings are over doesn’t mean the questioning has stopped.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Chuck Grassley announced Wednesday that Democrats have submitted more than 1,200 written questions for the record, and he didn’t overlook the fact that all of them have said they’re going to vote no anyway.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein led the charge by submitting 241 questions for the record, or QFRs. Also submitting more than a hundred questions each were Sen. Mazie Hirono (122) and Sen. Kamala Harris (113), despite the fact that both have announced they’re voting no.

In a press release Wednesday, Grassley called the overwhelming number of written questions a “meritless obstruction campaign”:

As the Senate Judiciary Committee continues its work reviewing the nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to serve as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, committee Democrats — all of whom are expected to vote against Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination — continue their meritless obstruction campaign by issuing an unprecedented 1,278 written questions for the record to the nominee. This is more than the combined number of written questions submitted to every prior Supreme Court nominee.

“Last week, Judge Kavanaugh sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee for well over 32 hours of statements and questions. In just the same way I handled the Gorsuch hearing, members had the opportunity to ask as many questions they wanted to ask,” Chairman Grassley said. “Submitting this many written questions appears to be just one more effort to gum up the process. It’s unnecessary and dilatory, especially when many have already decided to vote against Judge Kavanaugh. What more do they need to know to vote ‘no’?”

By comparison, 254 QFRs were submitted for Elana Kagan, and 214 were submitted for Sonia Sotomayor.

Thanks again, Harry Reid.

Boy, people are really, really sore that Kavanaugh is going to be confirmed no matter how much they protest.

Yeah, Chuck Grassley’s a fascist.

Did we happen to mention that in his statement online, next to each senator who submitted questions, Grassley included a link to where each senator declared they were a no vote?

Mic drop.

