As Twitchy reported, fans of Hillary Clinton are observing the one-year anniversary of her election defeat with the #ThankYouHillary hashtag (which has been hijacked by conservatives, of course).

In fact, there’s been so much attention paid to Clinton today it’s almost easy to forget that it’s a big anniversary for someone else. Donald Trump didn’t forget, though, and tweeted out his thanks to all the “deplorables” who made his victory possible.

Pres marks 1st anniversary of his election – needling @HillaryClinton. Picture taken in @POTUS office aboard Air Force One, flanked by some senior WH staffers. https://t.co/dqCcvd4uYj — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 8, 2017

Congratulations to all of the ”DEPLORABLES” and the millions of people who gave us a MASSIVE (304-227) Electoral College landslide victory! pic.twitter.com/7ifv5gT7Ur — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

A picture says an entire yearhttps://t.co/DwqXBhsQ3e pic.twitter.com/pTxRjLnDJf — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 8, 2017

CNN’s Chris Cillizza performed an extensive “analysis” of the photo, noting that Trump’s “not big on the whole diversity thing,” surrounding himself with four white guys and a white woman.

Cillizza also notes that Trump’s still talking about the election! Imagine that. What possible reason could Trump have for harping on his Electoral College victory a year after his election?

An illegitimate election swayed by Russian interference in cahoots with the Trump campaign team. Impeachment can't come soon enough. — Jennifer ❄ (@jammijen) November 8, 2017

This moron is still "celebrating" the election Russia stole from the American people. Delusional #POOTUS is mentally unfit and should be removed. https://t.co/05d0eCyUGe — Keep2020Alive (@Keep2020Alive) November 8, 2017

77,000 votes in 3 states whose votes were hacked gave you an Electoral College victory … You LOST the people's vote by more than 3 million votes … Cheers, Dickwad. https://t.co/zqnxBiGsBQ — Michael Coates (@Jukehorse50) November 8, 2017

1. Should have actually thanked the Russians (ungrateful jerk).

2. He LOST by over 3 million votes https://t.co/fAdgsSgD1T — voize_of_reazon (@Voize_of_Reazon) November 8, 2017

The high school athlete reliving his nohitter in the nursing home is sad but harmless. Trump's nostalgia for 2016 is seriously deranged. https://t.co/YdwXaLkEob — DC Ben (@DCBen5) November 8, 2017

Nostalgia for 2016? #ThankYouHillary says hi.

Dude, that was a year ago. We get it; the electoral college ignored the People and put you in charge. Quit boasting and run the damn country. — Stephen Deck (@ElkinFencer10) November 8, 2017

The Electoral College “ignored the people.”

Am I in a time machine? Or are you celebrating one year of failures? In case you forgot, you lost the popular vote. — Marg (@Marg6102) November 8, 2017

Hillary Clinton = 65,844,610 Donald Trump = 62,979,636 — Shareblue Media (@Shareblue) November 8, 2017

obama got 365 and 332 in the electoral college

his margins were 192 and 125 yours was 77

also hillary got nearly 4 million more votes than you did

also you're a crook and nobody likes you https://t.co/wMHM5kfhsg — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 8, 2017

Trump won 56.5% of the Electoral College, rather less than Martin Van Buren’s 57.8% https://t.co/WziStFArwM — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 8, 2017

Point taken.

This is the funniest thing on this website today https://t.co/sR0MDstlMt — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 8, 2017

Glad you're using Air Force One as the stage, and I assume the official White House photographer as the photographer, to send a political message–and a stupid one at that. https://t.co/WZatWUYztm — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 8, 2017

Trump is literally celebrating a win from a year ago in light of the fact that Republicans got crushed yesterday. It's so desperate. Also, that's white supremacist Stephen Miller in the background. https://t.co/ykq04JinG9 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 8, 2017

FYI "Deplorable" is code word for White Supremacist. https://t.co/jTnL4C7FjM — (((STOP))) tRumpnado (@Trumpnado2016) November 8, 2017

This is so sad and desperate. https://t.co/1jdInfIn0U — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) November 8, 2017

You do know they’re holding election anniversary scream-ins where people will gather to scream helplessly at the sky? That’s sad and desperate.

He tweeted this TODAY, after the @GOP got WRECKED because people hate Trump. Hey, @GOP, are you worried that your leader is mentally ill? https://t.co/o8y2y4DvtQ — Eugene V. Belitsky (@Jhenya_Belitsky) November 8, 2017

Petty. Petty petty little man https://t.co/vZ82tPbEDO — robyn ray (@robynray1) November 8, 2017

Are you seriously tweeting this? — Valerie McGrory (@valsymack) November 8, 2017

Did Hillary Clinton seriously tweet this?

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. By doing that, he’s threatening our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2016

