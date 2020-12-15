It looks like the lockdown is never going to end, and why should it? The people who make the decisions aren’t affected, so why change? As you know, the first Americans are getting the COVID-19 vaccine that just about everyone in the media said wouldn’t be ready by the end of the year, but don’t think that’s a license to move around freely. According to MSNBC analyst Dr. Vin Gupta, just because you’ve had your two doses of the vaccine doesn’t mean you should be traveling.

At least the media will stop reporting COVID-19 deaths after Inauguration Day.

