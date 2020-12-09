As Twitchy reported, liberals are pissed off at Jake Tapper for complaining that the Biden transition team didn’t get back to them about an investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs and instead released a general statement to the press. How could CNN possibly worry about losing a scoop when there’s a coup attempt going on?

Tapper was upset on behalf of CNN senior justice correspondent Evan Pérez, who’d been working on the story before the Biden transition team released their statement after promising to get back to them Tuesday. If you want to see some angry liberals, check out the comments to any of CNN’s tweets about the investigation into Hunter Biden: Hunter’s a private citizen, this is a setup by Bill Barr’s Justice Department, and where are President Trump’s tax returns anyway? (They were leaked to the New York Times, remember?)

What do we have here? Business dealings in China? Will Twitter flag us as misinformation if we mention that that very likely implicates “the big guy”?

President-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, says in a statement that he learned yesterday from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware that his tax affairs are being investigated. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 9, 2020

Here are some more details as @evanperez reported.

– Investigation started back in 2018

– Has to do with business dealings in China.

-Investigation was put on hold around the election because of DOJ policy. -New investigative actions began after the election. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 9, 2020

“Investigation was put on hold around the election ….” Huh.

At least one of the matters investigators have examined is a 2017 gift of a 2.8-carat diamond that Hunter Biden received from CEFC's founder and former chairman Ye Jianming after a Miami business meeting, one person briefed on the matter said. @PamelaBrownCNN @evanperez — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 9, 2020

For what it’s worth, here’s the statement put out by Hunter Biden himself (well, his attorneys) and the Biden transition team, which writes, “President-elect Biden is very proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Barf. You want a challenge? Try getting child support from the guy, or getting grandad to acknowledge the child’s existence.

Hunter Biden under federal investigation. Statement released short time ago: pic.twitter.com/LZhnwNJWs3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 9, 2020

But his dad said he did nothing wrong?! — Proud Deplorable (@HKirsh1) December 9, 2020

His dad said he didn’t know anything about his son’s business dealings. This is all a shock to him, we’re certain.

Only to emerge stronger??? — Election Fraud Watch (@HudsonValleyN) December 9, 2020

Emerge stronger? The man is nonexistent. No one has seen him. He is in a spider hole somewhere. Might take Seal Team 6 to find him. — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@HourTommy) December 9, 2020

According to the campaign, he has emerged stronger? Well, certainly he emerged unscathed, given that most of the media didn’t even report on the allegations — PhillyGirl (@FranklinPhilly) December 9, 2020

Fought difficult challenges??? Is that what they call them now? — chilly (@kms2651) December 9, 2020

Vicious personal attacks? Everyone was just repeating what was on HIS laptop! — President-Elect Riley Green 🇺🇸 (@RightRiley) December 9, 2020

I wonder if this investigation will go on the back shelf for a year with Hunter's laptop. It's alright to call me cynical! — This is War! Love My President, Donald J. Trump! (@Valerie67798370) December 9, 2020

FBI is in the tank. This is really incredible — Sean Griffin (@TheSeanFGriffin) December 9, 2020

Will the trail lead to Joe’s 50% cut of everything Hunter made? See Hunter’s email to his sister. It’s in the laptop. — Jim Singer (@JimSinger3) December 9, 2020

I wish I could be inside the head of people at Politifact and Snopes trying to find a way to call this a misleading claim. — Paxitas (@paxitarchy) December 9, 2020

We learned about a federal investigation BEFORE the election and liberal media claimed it was a Russian Disinformation campaign and censored anyone trying to report on it! I'm starting to get the feeling the ONLY people telling the truth are the "conspiracy theorists" — Jennifer ☆☆☆ (@Jenny_MommaLion) December 9, 2020

You seriously think THIS is why he’s being investigated by the federal government? This is his smokescreen. — stephen parker (@sjboilers2) December 9, 2020

This is b.s. The DOJ sat on the Hunter Biden investigation and the MSM lemmings refused to pay attention to the very legitimate foreign cash allegations raised by Tony Bobulinski in the closing weeks of the campaign. Now it’s proven true. The Bidens are compromised by China. https://t.co/NgsTqSrFFD — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) December 9, 2020

Proud of what? They still haven't denied or confirmed whether his shady business dealings happened or not. The media censored the whole thing. — Kevin Hermes (@bluemangos) December 9, 2020

How can Joe Biden be "deeply proud of his son" if they never discuss Hunter's business dealings, by Joe's own admission? As far as Joe knows, the only things Hunter has ever done was to get kicked out of the Navy for using drugs and dated his bro's widow. But Joe is "proud"?🤔 — Lee Harle (@llharle) December 9, 2020

Not resounding support from the big guy. Lots of wiggle room. — Release the Kraken president elect (@jayannkru) December 9, 2020

HEADLINES JANUARY 21 2021. Following his inauguration yesterday, President Biden pardons his son Hunter for Tax Evasion — Paul McMahon (@pfmusa1of3) December 9, 2020

If this was released prior to the election Twitter would have had it banned. Mainstream reporters have known about this for months. Greatest election altering event in history, and they covered it up. https://t.co/gJ0v1Uv866 — Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) December 9, 2020

We’re still waiting to see Twitter flag CNN’s tweets. If the laptop story was Russian disinformation, certainly these so-called tax affairs are too.

Related: