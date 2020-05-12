A Port of Seattle police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after he posted a video to Instagram last week urging his fellow officers not to enforce the city’s stay-at-home orders, calling them unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account for Greg Anderson, 39, currently sits at around $280,000.

VIDEO: Port of Seattle cop reminded officers to respect the Bill of Rights — now his bosses want him fired… https://t.co/n5d97lcfma via @toddeherman — Scott W. Graves (@ScottWGraves) May 12, 2020

Port of Seattle officer posts video telling officers not to enforce stay-at-home orders https://t.co/JJCCMZBest — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) May 12, 2020

Alison Grande reports:

Anderson, 39, a Special Forces veteran, posted a video on Instagram last week encouraging officers not to enforce “stay-at-home” orders, calling them a violation of constitutional rights. “I’ve seen officers nationwide enforcing tyrannical orders against the people,” said Anderson in the nearly eight-minute video. “I want to remind you regardless of where you stand on the coronavirus, we don’t have the authority to do those things to people just because a mayor or a governor tells you otherwise. “We don’t get to violate people’s constitutional rights because someone in our chain of command tells us otherwise. It’s not how this country works.”

Officer stating he and his fellow professionals should uphold the constitutional rights of citizens, I see no problems with this. — Andre' R (@U4EIA) May 12, 2020

So you go barefoot and shirtless in restaurants? How does that work for you? — Robin Byers (@1rarebird61) May 12, 2020

Is this serious, or some sort of “right to bare arms” joke that just didn’t land?

Good. It’s not his job to decide what orders he likes. — bigbootyjewdy (@Ash64701156) May 12, 2020

The man is a patriot for standing up for constitution — it's a nice day, isn't it? (@DesuLi) May 12, 2020

Who knew Seattle even had police officers, let alone patriotic ones? We thought the mayor had just handed over the city to Antifa.

Related: