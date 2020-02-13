This study might have come too late for the man who wrote about having a vasectomy so as not to contribute to further warming of the planet by introducing more humans to it. And then there’s BirthStrike, the group of women in the U.K. who are “too scared to have kids, because of climate change.” In short, there has been no shortage of warnings that children contribute to climate change and it’s best to have none at all if you can help it.

Vox is reporting on a new study, though, that suggests having children provides motivation to keep fighting climate change.

Did liberal Vox just say that children bring joy and hope? That’s headline enough, but having fewer kids will not save the climate? Trust us: we had to dig through a whole lot of gloom and doom in the comments just to find some sense.

