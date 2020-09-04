When Joe Biden gave his press conference in Delaware today he pulled the Ron Burgundy by reading the speech directions off of the teleprompter. Yes, again. Well you know his cheerleaders in the press would do what they could to avoid detailing this happened.

One of Joe’s biggest boosters is Jennifer Rubin, and she seemed to almost give up, not unlike the sign language translator to Joe’s speeches. Today all she could really say about the Biden press was a pithy message.

Never seen Joe Biden this angry. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 4, 2020

Not much in the way of content. But this is Jenn we are talking about; she generates the responses all on her own with minimal effort. Speculation on Joe’s anger was forthcoming.

Lousy internal polling and dementia are a lethal combination. — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 4, 2020

Oh dear, did Jill hide the TV remote from him again?!?! https://t.co/m9hL95Pvn2 — Brad Slager: Me, Gerard, Bourbon, and Poor Choices (@MartiniShark) September 4, 2020

His nurse is late with his tapioca — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) September 4, 2020

How can you tell when hes ASLEEP? — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) September 4, 2020

Did he miss nap time? — Winston Niles Rumfoord (@RumfoordNiles) September 4, 2020

They must have put an extra scoop of sugar in the Kool-Aid this morning — Norma DeShields (@normadbrown) September 4, 2020

Leave him alone.

Mood swings are part of his illness. — Sloane (@OC_Expat) September 4, 2020

There were plenty of Biden’s followers who were caught up in the Joe-mentum, praising him for all of the ”tough talk” he delivered concerning the treatment of our military by President Trump. The fact that it was all fabricated on a garbage story with no real sources, set up as some type of September Surprise makes it all the more ridiculous.

Excellent talk. Refreshing to hear someone speak intelligently. #BidenHarris2020Landslide — WLW (@bbwlw) September 4, 2020

“End of quote…” 😂 dude it’s so bad pic.twitter.com/6PjlAp0f0j — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) September 4, 2020

”Intelligently”. Yeeeeesh.