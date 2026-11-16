You can’t spell DEI without D-I-E. And dying is what happens when feel-good ‘equity’ replaces common sense. A case in point is a new fire department recruitment commercial in Corpus Christi, Texas, that’s aimed at getting women to put on hefty gear and hop on an engine to the scene of a blaze. Many watchers fear women won’t be able to handle the heavy lifting needed to fight fires and rescue victims.

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Here’s the ad. (WATCH)

New recruitment ad from the Corpus Christi TX Fire Department. Woke is officially back. https://t.co/sFAez5he9l — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 15, 2026

Hope the smoke inhalation gets you first, cause these women ain't getting you out. — Julius Catsar (@RealCatsar) November 15, 2026

It’s hard enough for a man to lift a large adult body, despite having more upper-body strength than a woman. Do any of those three look up to the task?

The TV spot brought back memories of a viral 2025 Los Angeles Fire Department diversity ad. The assistant fire chief in the video blamed victims for women firefighters being unable to lift them. (WATCH)

Remember guys, it's your fault if you get lit on fire and then expect the diversity hire lesbians to rescue you 👍



Woke 1 was craaaazy pic.twitter.com/L4N2JhJXRP — mark (@rhapsodyboard) November 15, 2026

Gives me these kinda vibes again. pic.twitter.com/s5x9Gt5aKz — HEXX (@HexxTheGhost) November 15, 2026

"Guess I'll just, uh... lift this two hundred pound burning wooden beam off myself then?" pic.twitter.com/kmJkeq8Pqd — IncogNeato (@incogneato128) November 15, 2026

Well, that was a message. It’s somehow the victim’s fault for the absurd hiring practices of the woke fire department.

Commenters say it’s not sexist to want all-male firefighters — it’s just biological reality and wanting to put safety and job performance over feelings.

Super cool. Firewomen(?) that won't be able to carry you or your loved ones to safety if they weigh more than 80lbs or move heavy obstructions to get to you or your loved ones in the first place. The grip strength difference between avg woman and an average man is similar to the difference between the avg man and the avg male professional weightlifter. — Masterpiece Retouched (@blind_nut) November 15, 2026

😂😂 also I don’t want to see a skinny 150 wuss who looks like me show up to save me. I want a macho albeit annoyingly overly macho dude there to show off how easily he handles tough situations. — Over On The Wild Side (@OverOnTheWildS) November 15, 2026

So, because I am female, I am supposed to be, what? Happy? Safe? Reassured? Just because we have the same genitalia? No thanks, I'll take the big, strong men, ya know, so I don't die. — 🇺🇸America_First_Maine_Girl🇺🇸 (@Maine_Neek) November 15, 2026

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Physical requirements should be unique, independent of gender, and high. Firefighters must be strong, tall, well fit with high endurance — Andreh (@AndreSo14746035) November 15, 2026

When someone needs rescuing from a burning building, it’s unlikely they want someone who looks like them. That's hardly the priority. They want someone who can do the job. Apparently, that’s too much to ask.

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