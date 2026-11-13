Faction Fiction: Unhinged Podcaster Scott Galloway Says the Elon Musk-Headed DOGE Was a CULT

Podcaster Scott Galloway is obsessed with Elon Musk. He’s now going after the multibillionaire for heading up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term. He says DOGE workers were members of a cult.

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Galloway is crazy. (WATCH)

Scott Galloway claims DOGE was a "cult." "I hold Elon Musk responsible for this, that effectively these men were inculcated into a cult." "A lot of them probably look back and think I was a member of a cult, and the cult leader was responsible for the contempt and cruelty. The same man who called for Elon's execution (twice) last week is now lecturing about contempt and cruelty. Absolutely deranged and obsessed. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 12, 2026

(post continues) …same man who called for Elon's execution (twice) last week is now lecturing about contempt and cruelty. Absolutely deranged and obsessed.

His eyes are blank with a cold stare. If there is anyone who loves him, they must get him help soon. — Katrinka48 (@genealogy1968) November 12, 2026

Galloway needs some kind of intervention.

Commenters say cutting fraud doesn’t mean someone is in a cult, but fighting against it does.

Imagine thinking that auditing federal agencies is comparable to a cult. 🤔



The real cult members are those who worship the administrative state and tithe our tax dollars to the corrupt high priests of NGO’s against our will. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 13, 2026

@profgalloway “cut government spending is a cult”



One way to sound like an idiot. — echotoall (@echotoall) November 12, 2026

DOGE: “we found a lot of fraud here.”



Democrats: “What are you, some kinda CULT?!” — Nebulani (Cool Chris Vee) (@coolchrisvee) November 12, 2026

The cult of responsibility, perhaps?

Posters say Galloway is labeling Musk a mass killer for suggesting government cuts.

Imagine having Elon DS so bad that you're opposed to ending fraud and corruption… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 12, 2026

Scott is obsessed with the idea that Elon/DOGE is directly responsible for mass deaths via defunding of USAID.



He accuses Elon of "manslaughter" over that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 12, 2026

I would say the most delusional part of that obsession is thinking that any of that money was actually getting to people in need in the first place. — Kat 🧡 (@AllegraGatta) November 13, 2026

We’re pretty sure Galloway knows where most of the money ended up.

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