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Faction Fiction: Unhinged Podcaster Scott Galloway Says the Elon Musk-Headed DOGE Was a CULT

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 13, 2026 4:30 AM
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Faction Fiction: Unhinged Podcaster Scott Galloway Says the Elon Musk-Headed DOGE Was a CULT
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Podcaster Scott Galloway is obsessed with Elon Musk. He’s now going after the multibillionaire for heading up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at the start of President Donald Trump’s second term. He says DOGE workers were members of a cult.

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Galloway is crazy. (WATCH)

(post continues) …same man who called for Elon's execution (twice) last week is now lecturing about contempt and cruelty.

Absolutely deranged and obsessed.

Galloway needs some kind of intervention.

Commenters say cutting fraud doesn’t mean someone is in a cult, but fighting against it does.

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The cult of responsibility, perhaps?

Posters say Galloway is labeling Musk a mass killer for suggesting government cuts.

We’re pretty sure Galloway knows where most of the money ended up.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DOGE | ELON MUSK | FRAUD | USAID | DONALD TRUMP

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