DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Angie Nixon Blasts Racist Democrat Party for Exploiting Black Candidates and Voters During Midterms

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 11, 2026 4:50 AM
Advertisement
Angie Nixon Blasts Racist Democrat Party for Exploiting Black Candidates and Voters During Midterms
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon is wrong about so much, but she is right about one thing — the Democrat Party is racist and exploits black Americans. Well, duh! Republican Ashley Moody trounced Nixon in the Florida Senate race on Election Day.

Advertisement

Still smarting from her beatdown, Nixon went off on her party during Don Lemon's podcast. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...from a Democrat Senate candidate: The Democrat Party is racist and exploitative.

Black Americans are so loyal to the Democrat Party — but what do they get in return?

Some people can’t see or admit the obvious. Despite her 'revelation,' she's not leaving anytime soon.

The Democrat Party is racist, but that’s not why she lost.

Recommended
Liar Elon Musk Said Business Was Booming, but Local Fox Affiliate Found an Empty Restaurant Brett T. Protraction Reaction: Podcaster Scott Galloway Says Our Parents Are Living Too Long Warren Squire
Advertisement

It’s all they know.

She calls the Republican Party racist but seems to be overlooking something in Florida.

Crockett has been outspoken about her Democrat Party’s racism ever since the DNC chose to promote James Talarico over her during their Senate primary race in Texas.

She laid it all out on The Breakfast Club podcast. (WATCH)

Advertisement

(post continues) ...on behalf of [James Talarico].”

The Left always accuses you of what they’re doing themselves.

They only want your votes. Nothing a Democrat has ever done has helped black people in any way, shape, or form. 

All it's done is create generations of dependency on the govt and perpetuate the cycle of poverty. And yet? They keep voting for those people.

F***ing madness

— zeroCool (@z3r0C007) November 11, 2026

Exploitation and lies. You’d think black Democrats would have noticed that after roughly the last 60 years.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | BLACK LIVES MATTER | BYRON DONALDS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA | JASMINE CROCKETT

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Liar Elon Musk Said Business Was Booming, but Local Fox Affiliate Found an Empty Restaurant

Liar Elon Musk Said Business Was Booming, but Local Fox Affiliate Found an Empty Restaurant

Brett T.
Protraction Reaction: Podcaster Scott Galloway Says Our Parents Are Living Too Long

Protraction Reaction: Podcaster Scott Galloway Says Our Parents Are Living Too Long

Warren Squire
Activist Blocks $5 Billion Data Center on Site of Dead Mall That’s Been Abandoned for 24 Years

Activist Blocks $5 Billion Data Center on Site of Dead Mall That’s Been Abandoned for 24 Years

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos