Angie Nixon Blasts Racist Democrat Party for Exploiting Black Candidates and Voters During Midterms

Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon is wrong about so much, but she is right about one thing — the Democrat Party is racist and exploits black Americans. Well, duh! Republican Ashley Moody trounced Nixon in the Florida Senate race on Election Day.

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Still smarting from her beatdown, Nixon went off on her party during Don Lemon's podcast. (WATCH)

💥NEW: Angie Nixon *GOES OFF* on Dem Party after Midterm loss💥 "It is so WRONG and DISRESPECTFUL for people to not invest in black leadership! ... I think people want our LABOR! They DON'T want our leadership! ... there’s RACISM within the Democratic Party." There you have it from a Democrat Senate candidate: The Democrat Party is racist and exploitative. Black Americans are so loyal to the Democrat Party — but what do they get in return? — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 11, 2026

(post continues) ...from a Democrat Senate candidate: The Democrat Party is racist and exploitative. Black Americans are so loyal to the Democrat Party — but what do they get in return?

She just discovering how racist the democratic party is now? — Kevin Shuley (@eternity_comics) November 11, 2026

Some people can’t see or admit the obvious. Despite her 'revelation,' she's not leaving anytime soon.

The Democrat Party is racist, but that’s not why she lost.

Her DSA platforms were lunacy. And she is a loon! What is scary is she got close to 3.9 Million votes here in Freedom Florida! — Veronica Live 🎙️🇺🇸 (@VeronicaTalk) November 11, 2026

She just wasn’t the right girl for the job. Color has nothing to do with it. That’s so vile. — Penny gloff (@Pennylynnamy) November 11, 2026

Maybe she just lost because the majority of people thought she wasn't the best candidate? That, and because she's a bit of a nutter. — Gzenni (@Gzenni_D) November 11, 2026

These morons just don't get it!!! All they do is pull the race card!!! — AReyes63 (@AReyesMAGA) November 11, 2026

It’s all they know.

She calls the Republican Party racist but seems to be overlooking something in Florida.

Make sure you remind her that we Floridians just elected a Black governor. pic.twitter.com/02ZLUaFv3V — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 11, 2026

@ByronDonalds

Republican Byron Donalds is elected Florida's first Black governorhttps://t.co/nR0Nc1KHUJ — Aller Simple (@simple_aller) November 11, 2026

She was running against Ashley Moody for Senate in Florida, where we elected a black governor. A Republican. 😂 — Hummingbirder 🏈🌰 (@Hummingbirder) November 11, 2026

He's the wrong type of black for them. He's intelligent and has a mind of his own — Boris1112 (@Boris1112NY) November 11, 2026

Didn't Crockett say the same thing — izzy iz (@izzyiz51701713) November 11, 2026

Crockett has been outspoken about her Democrat Party’s racism ever since the DNC chose to promote James Talarico over her during their Senate primary race in Texas.

She laid it all out on The Breakfast Club podcast. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett used to think Republicans were the racists. Then she ran against a Democrat. She expected Republicans to spend millions on attack ads against her, but admits “their ads were fair.” What she didn’t expect was that the racist ones “were coming from the super PAC on behalf of [James Talarico].” The Left always accuses you of what they’re doing themselves. — jay plemons (@jayplemons) November 3, 2026

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(post continues) ...on behalf of [James Talarico].” The Left always accuses you of what they’re doing themselves.

They only want your votes. Nothing a Democrat has ever done has helped black people in any way, shape, or form. All it's done is create generations of dependency on the govt and perpetuate the cycle of poverty. And yet? They keep voting for those people. F***ing madness — zeroCool (@z3r0C007) November 11, 2026

Exploitation and lies. You’d think black Democrats would have noticed that after roughly the last 60 years.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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