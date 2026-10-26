Zohran Mamdani Says NY Elections Are Secure While Touting ID-Less Voting in Absurd New Commercial

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani just made a special announcement to election fraudsters ahead of the midterms. No, he’s not warning them they’ll be prevented from voting as someone else, or that they’ll be caught if they do. Just the opposite. He’s telling them they don’t need an ID to vote in New York elections. Oh, and he follows it up with the ridiculous promise of ‘our elections are secure.’

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Sure they are, Zo. (WATCH)

Mamdani: "You do not need to bring [ID] to vote" (2 seconds later) "our elections are secure" https://t.co/2rIZ6zJfcd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 26, 2026

So secure you don't have to verify who you are 🙄 — Maria (@mpz180) October 26, 2026

Soon you won’t even have to vote. The government will know how we vote and save us the trouble of filling out ballots.

Posters, including Republican Nancy Mace, question how a lack of ID translates into election security.

How could your elections be secure if you have no idea who’s filling out the ballot? — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 26, 2026

How could you possibly have any confidence an election is secure if you cannot accurately and objectively identify who is voting? — Bryant J Steury (@bryant_j_steury) October 26, 2026

It's through the magic of "trust me, bruh". — Trianna DuBiadik (@HamesWarner) October 26, 2026

Ah, the honor system. But Mamdani and the Democrats have no honor.

Commenters noticed that Democrat-dominated California has the same ID-less election setup as New York. California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton recently pointed out how easy it is to cheat when no ID is required. (WATCH)

Sydney Sweeney votes in California! 😆



BRILLIANT ad by the Prop 39 campaign. Common sense is on the ballot in this election—and not just in the governor's race.



YES on Voter ID! pic.twitter.com/fEwWIwxhJP — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 21, 2026

Yep.. every time I go into vote, I pull out my ID and try to show it, and they refuse to look at it... Every... Single.. Time!

And then, I politely question them, "So, how do you know I'm me? "

They sit there basically stumped....

It's disgusting here! — Julie keith (@julsbeach1) October 21, 2026

Touche! I like the fact he ALSO has already 3 ( three) I VOTED stickers on his shirt. — Sunny41 (@Sunny41_PCH) October 21, 2026

He was also Lin-Zu Chang, Mohammed Farsi-O’Donnell, and Kim Kardashian.

Posters say Mamdani requires an ID for far less important things than voting. This cartoon highlights the absurdity. (WATCH)

crazy considering you need to show id to volunteer as emergency snow shoveler in new york city of all place 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/r4aabl7UVz — Yisan (@00yisan) October 26, 2026

You need ID to board a plane, pick up a prescription, or open a bank account. Asking for it at the polls is how you show elections are secure. — ThePatriot (@ThePatriotTea) October 26, 2026

Democrats don’t want elections to be secure where they know fraud helps them hold office.

Commenters say Mamdani is actually broadcasting that New York elections are anything but safe.

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Translation:

Non-citizens are welcome to vote Democrat. No ID necessary and no ICE anywhere in the voting areas — Oldwolf (@FlaOldWolf) October 26, 2026

“Elections are secure”



“You don’t need to bring anything to vote”



Shouldn’t belong in the same universe — The Kaspian Sea (@TheKaspianSea) October 26, 2026

Ever notice this only happens in deep blue areas?



This is WHY it only happens in deep blue areas. Elections there are mot secure. — Doom (@Doompb5v) October 26, 2026

That’s a feature, not a bug for Democrats. They’ll never do anything that will impact the election fraud they rely on. Never.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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