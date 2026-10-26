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Zohran Mamdani Says NY Elections Are Secure While Touting ID-Less Voting in Absurd New Commercial

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 26, 2026 5:30 PM
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Zohran Mamdani Says NY Elections Are Secure While Touting ID-Less Voting in Absurd New Commercial
AP Photo/Nic Antaya

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani just made a special announcement to election fraudsters ahead of the midterms. No, he’s not warning them they’ll be prevented from voting as someone else, or that they’ll be caught if they do. Just the opposite. He’s telling them they don’t need an ID to vote in New York elections. Oh, and he follows it up with the ridiculous promise of ‘our elections are secure.’

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Sure they are, Zo. (WATCH)

Soon you won’t even have to vote. The government will know how we vote and save us the trouble of filling out ballots.

Posters, including Republican Nancy Mace, question how a lack of ID translates into election security.

Ah, the honor system. But Mamdani and the Democrats have no honor.

Commenters noticed that Democrat-dominated California has the same ID-less election setup as New York. California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton recently pointed out how easy it is to cheat when no ID is required. (WATCH)

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He was also Lin-Zu Chang, Mohammed Farsi-O’Donnell, and Kim Kardashian.

Posters say Mamdani requires an ID for far less important things than voting. This cartoon highlights the absurdity. (WATCH)

Democrats don’t want elections to be secure where they know fraud helps them hold office.

Commenters say Mamdani is actually broadcasting that New York elections are anything but safe.

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That’s a feature, not a bug for Democrats. They’ll never do anything that will impact the election fraud they rely on. Never.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure. 

Help us continue to call out these lies by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ELECTION INTEGRITY | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | NEW YORK | VOTER ID | ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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