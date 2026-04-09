Mouthful of Madness: Canadian Pol Rattles Off Uber-Inclusive String of Letters, Numbers, and Symbols

It started as ‘LGB.’ Then trans activists hijacked the gay rights movement and tacked on the ‘T.’ Now, even more groups are attaching their letters, numbers, and symbols. It's gotten so inclusive and crowded that it has expanded to the unwieldy MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+. It might look like someone transcribed one of former President Joe Biden’s speeches. But when it’s said, every letter, number, and symbol must be pronounced individually. A Canadian politician recently rattled it off repeatedly during a rant about budget issues and the MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ community.

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Here’s the short version. (WATCH)

OH

MY

GOSH



MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ has to be the final boss of wokepic.twitter.com/EjYQJVRyjJ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 9, 2026

It’s like pi. It can go on forever lol — Hailey Lennon (@HaileyLennonBTC) April 9, 2026

I am flabbergasted — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 9, 2026

It’s like reading off the Roman numeral release year found at the end of movies from the last century.

Here’s the longer version. She spouts out MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ like a pro. (WATCH)

🚨BREAKING: A Canadian politician loses her mind because the 2026 budget doesn’t include money for the…



MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ community.



"They provided $0 to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+” pic.twitter.com/Fy4wBQQXZp — Jack (@jackunheard) April 9, 2026

It is a thing.



Looked it up so you don't have to.



Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual+ people of Canada, particularly.https://t.co/HIHbiBwsU2 — İlyas Kaneti 🥃 (Blue Sky: ilyaska.bsky.social) (@ikaneti) April 9, 2026

These people have literally no idea how insufferable they are when they talk like that. — Grover Dill 🏴‍☠️ (@grover_lou) April 9, 2026

It’s not just being insufferable. They don’t realize how ridiculous they sound, too.

Commenters say MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ seems eerily familiar.

That's the password to my router! pic.twitter.com/MtmA1rHrPG — 𝕬𝖑𝖕𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖘𝖊 𝕸𝖆𝖑𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖔 𝕷𝖞𝖔𝖓👑🦁 (@Arumalyon) April 9, 2026

Better change it!

Posters are impressed that the politician not only memorized it but can spit it out like she’s laying down a rap track with Eminem. (WATCH0

Try to say that 5 times fast... pic.twitter.com/YmsgG3p73r — Chris Musselman (@TakeRightTurn) April 9, 2026

Bro, how did she effortlessly spit that out? — Kilo Bravo (@KiloJulietBravo) April 9, 2026

"effortlessly"

you just don't see how long she had to train to spew that abomination — marcelo antunes (@serfgrwwretgwsv) April 9, 2026

A lot of practise. You can tell, her face is swollen. — Śeṣa Woo (@seishawoo) April 9, 2026

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It took her a 48 hours of practice . Unfortunately, it's outdated. — Audyx Neon🌺 (@Sgtangua4) April 9, 2026

That’s no joke. We're sure there are all kinds of ‘alphabet people’ who are clamoring to be added.

One poster says he knows what the future holds for MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+.

In year 2035 the acronym will be:

MMIWG2SLGBTQQIAP2SNDGNBFKXZY+ — DΛVID (@David_Cetin_1) April 9, 2026

At the rate they add to it, more like next year! — Drake (@NoMoreDaysLost1) April 9, 2026

WTAFMMIWG2SLGBTQQIAAYFKMTGIF+ is dropping any minute.

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