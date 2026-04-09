Mouthful of Madness: Canadian Pol Rattles Off Uber-Inclusive String of Letters, Numbers, and Symbols

It started as ‘LGB.’ Then trans activists hijacked the gay rights movement and tacked on the ‘T.’ Now, even more groups are attaching their letters, numbers, and symbols. It's gotten so inclusive and crowded that it has expanded to the unwieldy MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+. It might look like someone transcribed one of former President Joe Biden’s speeches. But when it’s said, every letter, number, and symbol must be pronounced individually. A Canadian politician recently rattled it off repeatedly during a rant about budget issues and the MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ community.
Here’s the short version. (WATCH)
OH— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 9, 2026
MY
GOSH
MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ has to be the final boss of wokepic.twitter.com/EjYQJVRyjJ
April 9, 2026
It’s like pi. It can go on forever lol— Hailey Lennon (@HaileyLennonBTC) April 9, 2026
I am flabbergasted— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 9, 2026
It’s like reading off the Roman numeral release year found at the end of movies from the last century.
Here’s the longer version. She spouts out MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ like a pro. (WATCH)
🚨BREAKING: A Canadian politician loses her mind because the 2026 budget doesn’t include money for the…— Jack (@jackunheard) April 9, 2026
MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ community.
"They provided $0 to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+” pic.twitter.com/Fy4wBQQXZp
It is a thing.— İlyas Kaneti 🥃 (Blue Sky: ilyaska.bsky.social) (@ikaneti) April 9, 2026
Looked it up so you don't have to.
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual+ people of Canada, particularly.https://t.co/HIHbiBwsU2
Recommended
These people have literally no idea how insufferable they are when they talk like that.— Grover Dill 🏴☠️ (@grover_lou) April 9, 2026
It’s not just being insufferable. They don’t realize how ridiculous they sound, too.
Commenters say MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ seems eerily familiar.
April 9, 2026
April 9, 2026
The wifi pw pic.twitter.com/wdZPzG2fID— Zack (@u_s_first) April 9, 2026
That's the password to my router! pic.twitter.com/MtmA1rHrPG— 𝕬𝖑𝖕𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖘𝖊 𝕸𝖆𝖑𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖔 𝕷𝖞𝖔𝖓👑🦁 (@Arumalyon) April 9, 2026
Better change it!
Posters are impressed that the politician not only memorized it but can spit it out like she’s laying down a rap track with Eminem. (WATCH0
Try to say that 5 times fast... pic.twitter.com/YmsgG3p73r— Chris Musselman (@TakeRightTurn) April 9, 2026
Bro, how did she effortlessly spit that out?— Kilo Bravo (@KiloJulietBravo) April 9, 2026
"effortlessly"— marcelo antunes (@serfgrwwretgwsv) April 9, 2026
you just don't see how long she had to train to spew that abomination
A lot of practise. You can tell, her face is swollen.— Śeṣa Woo (@seishawoo) April 9, 2026
It took her a 48 hours of practice . Unfortunately, it's outdated.— Audyx Neon🌺 (@Sgtangua4) April 9, 2026
That’s no joke. We're sure there are all kinds of ‘alphabet people’ who are clamoring to be added.
One poster says he knows what the future holds for MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+.
In year 2035 the acronym will be:— DΛVID (@David_Cetin_1) April 9, 2026
MMIWG2SLGBTQQIAP2SNDGNBFKXZY+
At the rate they add to it, more like next year!— Drake (@NoMoreDaysLost1) April 9, 2026
WTAFMMIWG2SLGBTQQIAAYFKMTGIF+ is dropping any minute.
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