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Mouthful of Madness: Canadian Pol Rattles Off Uber-Inclusive String of Letters, Numbers, and Symbols

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:38 AM on April 09, 2026
AngieArtist

It started as ‘LGB.’ Then trans activists hijacked the gay rights movement and tacked on the ‘T.’ Now, even more groups are attaching their letters, numbers, and symbols. It's gotten so inclusive and crowded that it has expanded to the unwieldy MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+. It might look like someone transcribed one of former President Joe Biden’s speeches. But when it’s said, every letter, number, and symbol must be pronounced individually. A Canadian politician recently rattled it off repeatedly during a rant about budget issues and the MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ community.

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Here’s the short version. (WATCH)

It’s like reading off the Roman numeral release year found at the end of movies from the last century.

Here’s the longer version. She spouts out MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ like a pro. (WATCH)

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It’s not just being insufferable. They don’t realize how ridiculous they sound, too.

Commenters say MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ seems eerily familiar.

Better change it!

Posters are impressed that the politician not only memorized it but can spit it out like she’s laying down a rap track with Eminem. (WATCH0

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That’s no joke. We're sure there are all kinds of ‘alphabet people’ who are clamoring to be added.

One poster says he knows what the future holds for MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+.

WTAFMMIWG2SLGBTQQIAAYFKMTGIF+ is dropping any minute.

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