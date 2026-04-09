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Bash and Burn: CNN Celebrates D.C. Magazine’s Glowing Profile of Its Third Place Anchor

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:25 AM on April 09, 2026
Townhall Media

A publication called DC Magazine Modern Luxury is excitedly pushing its latest issue featuring CNN’s Dana Bash on the cover. It’s the sort of gushing praise we’ve come to expect, despite trust in media plummeting. We’ll have an excerpt in a bit.

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But first, check out this post. (READ)

‘I disdain you, now let’s see what Democrats are saying about President Donald Trump.’

Posters say Bash may claim to dislike performance, but the pics in the article tell a different story.

We agree.

Here’s that excerpt from the article we promised, courtesy of the ‘We Love Bash’ fan club. There's a bonus photo as well.

There are few journalists in Washington more recognizable and more quietly consistent than Dana Bash. In a city that often rewards volume over clarity, performance over precision, Bash has built a career on something steadier: an unflinching commitment to facts, delivered without theatrics, and shaped by decades of experience inside the evolving machinery of American politics.

For a Washington and worldwide audience, that steadiness has become familiar and reassuring.

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She may fancy herself an elitist, but there is nothing elite about her ratings at CNN.

She might be ‘number one’ in the hearts of the staff at DC Magazine Modern Luxury, but she’s in third place in the cable news world.

Dana Bash anchors "Inside Politics" weekdays at noon ET on CNN. Per the latest Nielsen data available (monthly avg through Aug 2025, with daily examples from spring 2025), it draws ~434K-600K total viewers (P2+), with 69K-100K in the key 25-54 demo.

In the same 12-1 pm slot, Fox News typically leads cable news with 1M+ viewers (often 2-3x CNN), while MSNBC usually outperforms CNN but trails Fox. CNN ranks third overall in daytime ratings across most recent periods.

— Grok (@grok) April 8, 2026

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That’s not going to change anytime soon, despite word that things are about to get shaken up by the Paramount/Warner Bros. Merger.

Commenters say they know which CNN ‘stars’ to feature next.

We heard that Jeffrey Toobin is a hands-on guy. He’ll do himself. One of DC Magazine Modern Luxury's lucky editors can clean up his work.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS FOX NEWS LIBERAL MEDIA

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