Bash and Burn: CNN Celebrates D.C. Magazine’s Glowing Profile of Its Third Place Anchor

A publication called DC Magazine Modern Luxury is excitedly pushing its latest issue featuring CNN’s Dana Bash on the cover. It’s the sort of gushing praise we’ve come to expect, despite trust in media plummeting. We’ll have an excerpt in a bit.

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But first, check out this post. (READ)

.@DCMagazineML: "As politics grows louder, CNN’s Dana Bash has become one of Washington’s steadiest voices—pressing for answers, rejecting spectacle and reminding viewers that the news, not the performance around it, still matters" 💫@DanaBashCNN’s cover story:… pic.twitter.com/TmOFy4ZqNM — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 8, 2026

HAHAHAHAHA



She can't even hide her sneer, liars. — ColdWarBrat (@ColdWarBrat) April 8, 2026

‘I disdain you, now let’s see what Democrats are saying about President Donald Trump.’

Posters say Bash may claim to dislike performance, but the pics in the article tell a different story.

The filter used for that photo is quite something. — Idadude (@Idadude1) April 8, 2026

"... rejecting spectacle...", "... news, not the performance .."

So why is striking a performative pose for this article? — LarsKerch (@LJKerch) April 8, 2026

That rather looks like performance to me. — Cathi Warren, friend of writers (@CathiKingWarren) April 8, 2026

We agree.

Here’s that excerpt from the article we promised, courtesy of the ‘We Love Bash’ fan club. There's a bonus photo as well.

There are few journalists in Washington more recognizable and more quietly consistent than Dana Bash. In a city that often rewards volume over clarity, performance over precision, Bash has built a career on something steadier: an unflinching commitment to facts, delivered without theatrics, and shaped by decades of experience inside the evolving machinery of American politics. For a Washington and worldwide audience, that steadiness has become familiar and reassuring.

‘Oh, this outfit? I only wear this when I’m newsgathering.’ pic.twitter.com/qUS0wlzvRs — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 9, 2026

Thanks for reminding us of Dana’s elitism — Essential Network (@EssentialNetOnX) April 8, 2026

She may fancy herself an elitist, but there is nothing elite about her ratings at CNN.

She might be ‘number one’ in the hearts of the staff at DC Magazine Modern Luxury, but she’s in third place in the cable news world.

@grok how does Dana Bash's ratings compare to other cable news networks in the same time slot? — Jason Heard (@jmheard15) April 8, 2026

Dana Bash anchors "Inside Politics" weekdays at noon ET on CNN. Per the latest Nielsen data available (monthly avg through Aug 2025, with daily examples from spring 2025), it draws ~434K-600K total viewers (P2+), with 69K-100K in the key 25-54 demo. In the same 12-1 pm slot, Fox News typically leads cable news with 1M+ viewers (often 2-3x CNN), while MSNBC usually outperforms CNN but trails Fox. CNN ranks third overall in daytime ratings across most recent periods. — Grok (@grok) April 8, 2026

There’s a reason CNN is in dead last place in cable news. Inept, dishonest, corrupt and delusional. — Nittany Gator (@GrappaGator) April 8, 2026

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That’s not going to change anytime soon, despite word that things are about to get shaken up by the Paramount/Warner Bros. Merger.

Commenters say they know which CNN ‘stars’ to feature next.

Now do @JeffreyToobin pic.twitter.com/droKmcj16Q — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) April 8, 2026

We heard that Jeffrey Toobin is a hands-on guy. He’ll do himself. One of DC Magazine Modern Luxury's lucky editors can clean up his work.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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