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George Stephanopoulos: Trump’s Mail-In Voting EO Will ‘Subvert the Midterms, Sow Doubt About the Results’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:07 AM on April 06, 2026
Townhall Media

President Donald Trump recently signed an Executive Order to restrict mail-in voting to eligible American citizens. On Sunday, Democrat George Stephanopoulos of ABC News ‘unbiasedly’ stated on This Week that Trump was trying to subvert the midterm elections. He's not alone in that sentiment. You can add Nancy Pelosi to the sure-to-grow chorus of Democrats claiming that Trump will somehow upend the midterms in the GOP’s favor.

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Here’s what the Democrat duo had to say. (WATCH)

You’ll get no argument from us. He is what he is.

Posters say Democrats are panicking that Trump will topple their plans to cheat during the midterms. Pelosi is worried that Trump will somehow ‘hack’ the vote.

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Yep, if the Democrat Party loses, its members will lie that Trump changed the votes. This, despite past assurances that our nation’s elections are tamperproof.

Commenters say ABC News is just continuing its longtime role of opposing Trump. Television and radio host Billy Bush recently said the alleged news network has been out to get Trump since 2016. (WATCH)

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If ABC News cared about its reputation or presenting only facts to the public, it would have fired Stephanopoulos when he lied that Trump was ‘found liable for rape.’ That he’s still there tells you everything you need to know about ABC News.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABC NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NANCY PELOSI

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