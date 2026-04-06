George Stephanopoulos: Trump’s Mail-In Voting EO Will ‘Subvert the Midterms, Sow Doubt About the Results’

President Donald Trump recently signed an Executive Order to restrict mail-in voting to eligible American citizens. On Sunday, Democrat George Stephanopoulos of ABC News ‘unbiasedly’ stated on This Week that Trump was trying to subvert the midterm elections. He's not alone in that sentiment. You can add Nancy Pelosi to the sure-to-grow chorus of Democrats claiming that Trump will somehow upend the midterms in the GOP’s favor.

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Here’s what the Democrat duo had to say. (WATCH)

Stephanopoulos, today: Trump is trying to sow doubt about election results.



Pelosi, last week: Republicans may try to “creep into the technology" and create a false vote count. https://t.co/Q428iI5vZN pic.twitter.com/oukvK4GaPU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2026

George is a DNC operative and a first class scumbag. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) April 6, 2026

True and true. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 6, 2026

You’ll get no argument from us. He is what he is.

Posters say Democrats are panicking that Trump will topple their plans to cheat during the midterms. Pelosi is worried that Trump will somehow ‘hack’ the vote.

What he really means is, "his latest move to prevent the Democrats from cheating." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 5, 2026

“Cast doubt on the results"



Nancy Pelosi last week said Republicans were going to hack into voting machines and change the vote totals LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2026

after telling us all since 2020 that the voting machines are completely secure. — Calling Out Ass-Monkeys Since 1776 (@tastytradeninja) April 5, 2026

It almost seems like they're afraid they're going to lose the midterms. They have to come up with a reason other than they just suck. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 5, 2026

It has begun. The left lies to plant the seed into their base. They are primed to believe anything. — JP (@MonkeyPresson) April 6, 2026

Yep, if the Democrat Party loses, its members will lie that Trump changed the votes. This, despite past assurances that our nation’s elections are tamperproof.

Commenters say ABC News is just continuing its longtime role of opposing Trump. Television and radio host Billy Bush recently said the alleged news network has been out to get Trump since 2016. (WATCH)

WOW



Billy Bush exposes that ABC News had a 75-person division whose sole mission was DESTROYING Trump in 2016.



“I know the guy who ran the division…it was dedicated to basically getting him”



This was a coordinated political hit job by FAKE NEWS. pic.twitter.com/g0wfVwoHZR — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) April 4, 2026

Looks like George Slopaflopalus is pushing for another ABC multimillion dollar lawsuit that will end up being donated to Trump's Presidential Library with his twisted diatribe.

Little Georgie simply cannot take off his Clintonista hat, no matter how "professional" he says he is. pic.twitter.com/vBaZbZoXqI — Redeye (@JimmbboJim) April 5, 2026

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You would think ABC would try to stop it. George already cost them 16 million dollars when DJT sued for defamation. They all get what they deserve. Morons. — Jenni (@Oma_Jenni) April 5, 2026

If ABC News cared about its reputation or presenting only facts to the public, it would have fired Stephanopoulos when he lied that Trump was ‘found liable for rape.’ That he’s still there tells you everything you need to know about ABC News.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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