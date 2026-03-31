Fang Pangs: Dem Eric Swalwell Decries His Transparency Standards Being Applied to Own FBI Files

Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell’s pleas for transparency have finally been heard… by FBI Director Kash Patel. Oops! Patel is set to release files related to an investigation that's more than ten years old into Swalwell and a suspected Chinese Communist asset, Christine Fang (aka Fang Fang). Swalwell is currently in the midst of a gubernatorial race in California. Many have noticed that his cries for transparency have been replaced with tears and demands that those files stay under wraps.

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Here’s more. (READ)

What happened to the whole “the American people deserve transparency” thing I wonder https://t.co/wghU5DCQTI pic.twitter.com/abFAnEmB1L — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2026

It would be a shame if some information about Fang Fang made Swalwell’s gubernatorial hopes end with a ‘Bang! Bang!’

The California Democrat was keen on President Donald Trump releasing the Epstein files, but is not equally keen on releasing the ‘Swalwell files’ for some reason. (WATCH)

The American people deserve transparency, not redactions and cover-ups. pic.twitter.com/KJN1oAMPyU — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 15, 2025

Eric Swalwell meant the American people deserve transparency, just not from him. — JP (@J_P1776) March 31, 2026

Yep, transparency for thee, but not for me.

The hypocrisy goes even deeper as this commenter points out.

Not to mention that he has called for other congressmen’s investigation files to be released. https://t.co/KkOa4S008r — The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) March 31, 2026

Well would you look at that — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2026

Yep. Under similar circumstances during a time he was being considered for a higher position. — The Mad Ox (@TheRealMadOx) March 31, 2026

It’s like Swalwell is some huge specious slime ball or something.

Swalwell is saying that releasing his files is simply President Donald Trump going after a political opponent. Of course, Swalwell was wholeheartedly for going after political opponents before he was conveniently against it. (WATCH)

Swalwell: This is another example of Trump going after his political opponents.



Also Swalwell: When we retake power, we’re going after our political opponents. pic.twitter.com/okGQUBkJ4n — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 30, 2026

Swalwell is an obvious dunce (one of the Democrat's designated liars, Schiff etc.) that the smart Democrats push to go on the fake news media and say stupid things. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) March 31, 2026

If Swalwell didn’t go on-air and lie about something, we’d request a wellness check to see if he was still alive.

Posters want Trump and Patel to hold Swalwell to the same standard he’s been demanding of others. It’s only fair, after all. If he’s innocent, he has nothing to fear. (WATCH)

When Trump was being investigated by Jack Smith, Eric Swalwell claimed that if Trump were innocent, he would demand to go to trial as soon as possible so he could prove his innocence. 😂



How bout it genius Swalwell? Trial ASAP?pic.twitter.com/0tyKhEsaZR — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 31, 2026

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You know that never applies if it implicates Dems (unless it’s an accident) 🤣😂 — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) March 31, 2026

That’s totally (D)ifferent Maze. Geeez 🤪 — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) March 31, 2026

Nah, we want to see those files.

We think Swalwell was onto something when he said this. (WATCH)

Or the no one is above the law spiel. pic.twitter.com/hx93BMg2tR — F-O-X-5 (@F_O_X_5) March 31, 2026

@RepSwalwell doesn’t have the stones to live by the standard he expects others to live by, period — D (@dgaccetta) March 31, 2026

Swalwell doesn’t have the stones, but it sounds like Patel is about to rock his world.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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