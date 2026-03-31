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Fang Pangs: Dem Eric Swalwell Decries His Transparency Standards Being Applied to Own FBI Files

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 AM on March 31, 2026
Meme

Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell’s pleas for transparency have finally been heard… by FBI Director Kash Patel. Oops! Patel is set to release files related to an investigation that's more than ten years old into Swalwell and a suspected Chinese Communist asset, Christine Fang (aka Fang Fang). Swalwell is currently in the midst of a gubernatorial race in California. Many have noticed that his cries for transparency have been replaced with tears and demands that those files stay under wraps.

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Here’s more. (READ)

It would be a shame if some information about Fang Fang made Swalwell’s gubernatorial hopes end with a ‘Bang! Bang!’

The California Democrat was keen on President Donald Trump releasing the Epstein files, but is not equally keen on releasing the ‘Swalwell files’ for some reason. (WATCH)

Yep, transparency for thee, but not for me.

The hypocrisy goes even deeper as this commenter points out.

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It’s like Swalwell is some huge specious slime ball or something.

Swalwell is saying that releasing his files is simply President Donald Trump going after a political opponent. Of course, Swalwell was wholeheartedly for going after political opponents before he was conveniently against it. (WATCH)

If Swalwell didn’t go on-air and lie about something, we’d request a wellness check to see if he was still alive.

Posters want Trump and Patel to hold Swalwell to the same standard he’s been demanding of others. It’s only fair, after all. If he’s innocent, he has nothing to fear. (WATCH)

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Nah, we want to see those files.

We think Swalwell was onto something when he said this. (WATCH)

Swalwell doesn’t have the stones, but it sounds like Patel is about to rock his world.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CHINA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ERIC SWALWELL

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