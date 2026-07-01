VIP
Cooked or Cooking?: JB Pritzker Says DSA Is Dems’ ‘Recipe for Winning’ Future...
Lee Zeldin Has a Chilly Reality Check for French Official Blaming America for...
JB Pritzker Makes Himself an Exception to Mamdani and Sanders' 'Billionaires Shouldn't Exi...
All Hell Broke Loose When Jamie Raskin Got Himself Caught
VIP
Lefties Praising Mamdani Leadership for 'Fixing Things' in NYC Are Leaving Out THIS...
Trek Tantrums: Wil Wheaton and George Takei Throw Hissy Fits Over The Rock...
Here's the WH's Submission for X Post Forever Unmatched (We KNEW Hillary Should...
Jonathan Turley Has a Short Reading Assignment for Media Putting Woke Spin on...
Need a Mirror? Hillary Clinton Trips Over ... Hillary Clinton In Post About...
Illinois Governor Who Said Biden Was Mentally Sharp Just Diagnosed Trump With Dementia
Bernie Sanders' 'Hottest Ever Summer' Rant About Fossil Fuels Sounded VERY Familiar (and...
Pramila Jayapal Is Very Upset That Parents of Children Murdered By Illegals Are...
Scott Jennings Calls Birthright Citizenship Ruling by SCOTUS an ‘Abomination’ That Benefit...
Dems Frame Their SCOTUS Birthright Citizenship Victory As a Hyper-Partisan Loss, Vow to...

Twitchy Celebrates America 250

Twitchy Staff | 3:30 PM on July 01, 2026
Townhall Media

Two hundred and fifty years ago, 56 men, with God's divine providence, changed the course of world history.

The signing of the Declaration of Independence didn't merely announce that America's 13 colonies were rejecting King George III's tyrannical rule. It established a representative government and made clear, in no uncertain terms, what no nation had declared before: that all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, and that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.

Advertisement

This week at Twitchy, we're celebrating the 250th anniversary of the greatest nation on earth, the bravery and resiliency of our Founding Fathers, and all those who have defended their vision and fought to maintain our freedom. We're also recommitting to defending the Founders' beliefs that our rights come from God, not government, and that our elected leaders serve We the People.

In a world where evil forces continue to attempt to tear down our great republic and replace it with the failed ideologies of socialism and communism, we're honoring and recognizing the best of America and her people.

We're sharing stories of World Cup visitors falling in love with all the U.S. has to offer. We're shining a light on patriotic messengers like Scott LoBaido, who is using his God-given talent to share the beauty of the American flag. And we're fact-checking the revisionist history of the Left and telling the truth about the brave visionaries that are our nation's Framers.

Recommended

Lee Zeldin Has a Chilly Reality Check for French Official Blaming America for the Heatwave in Europe
Doug P.
Advertisement

If you love America, you are in the right place here at Twitchy. Join a community of like-minded patriots who want to see our nation thrive for the next 250 years and help us fight for truth by becoming a Twitchy VIP member today. Use promo code AMERICA250 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Our Founders believed the idea of America was worth fighting for. It is now up to us to preserve it.

Tags:

AMERICA 250

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lee Zeldin Has a Chilly Reality Check for French Official Blaming America for the Heatwave in Europe
Doug P.
Trek Tantrums: Wil Wheaton and George Takei Throw Hissy Fits Over The Rock Not Being More Political
Grateful Calvin
JB Pritzker Makes Himself an Exception to Mamdani and Sanders' 'Billionaires Shouldn't Exist' Rule
Doug P.
Need a Mirror? Hillary Clinton Trips Over ... Hillary Clinton In Post About Trump's 'Corruption'
Grateful Calvin
Here's the WH's Submission for X Post Forever Unmatched (We KNEW Hillary Should Have Deleted This!)
Doug P.
All Hell Broke Loose When Jamie Raskin Got Himself Caught
Twitchy Video

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lee Zeldin Has a Chilly Reality Check for French Official Blaming America for the Heatwave in Europe Doug P.
Advertisement