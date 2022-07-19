PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS: Maryland
If it’s Tuesday, we vote!
Today it is only Maryland doing the voting, however. Polls close at 8 p.m.:
Good morning and happy election day, Maryland.
Polls opened at 7 a.m., and close at 8 p.m. tonight. Follow along with our coverage here throughout the day. https://t.co/2iXdYjPSXm
— The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) July 19, 2022
And we may not know all the results right away thanks to mail-in voting:
While polls close tonight, it might be some time before we know the results of today's election.
Election officials are barred under Maryland law from opening and counting mail-in ballots until 10 a.m. on the Thursday after Election Day.https://t.co/57o6zTx91n
— The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) July 19, 2022
Results via our partner at Decision Desk HQ.
Maryland US House Republican Primary:
Maryland US Senate Republican Primary:
Maryland Governor Republican Primary:
Maryland US Senate Democratic Primary:
Maryland US House Democratic Primary:
Maryland Governor Democratic Primary:
***
