If you’re unfortunate enough to ever be in the position of being in a room where “The View” is on TV, you can count on being subjected to cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin’s self-righteous takes that only an attention-starved faux conservative could cough up. Since realizing that she could make a lot more money selling her soul to “The View” as their token “conservative” than she could working in the Trump administration, Alyssa has been reliably insufferable on a daily basis.

And that’s why we can’t help but be amused by what happened to her yesterday when she expressed an opinion that ran contrary to her cohost Sunny Hostin’s position on former VP and newly announced 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Mike Pence:

Geez.

Go figure. On the rare occasion that “The View” actually shows more than one view, the ladies aren’t quite sure how to handle it.

It’s gotta be right up there, at the very least.

See Tom Bevan’s tweet for the answer.

We don’t, either, to be honest. She not only made this bed, but she jumped into hit headfirst and snuggled up under the covers. It was inevitable that she’d end up here someday.

Of course, it’s also inevitable that she’ll recover from this quickly and be back to toeing the right (read: Left) line before we know it.

