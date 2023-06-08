If you’re unfortunate enough to ever be in the position of being in a room where “The View” is on TV, you can count on being subjected to cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin’s self-righteous takes that only an attention-starved faux conservative could cough up. Since realizing that she could make a lot more money selling her soul to “The View” as their token “conservative” than she could working in the Trump administration, Alyssa has been reliably insufferable on a daily basis.

And that’s why we can’t help but be amused by what happened to her yesterday when she expressed an opinion that ran contrary to her cohost Sunny Hostin’s position on former VP and newly announced 2024 GOP presidential hopeful Mike Pence:

Geez.

This is the reaction to *one* person disagreeing… about Mike Pence. https://t.co/aKefmHzj2U — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) June 8, 2023

Go figure. On the rare occasion that “The View” actually shows more than one view, the ladies aren’t quite sure how to handle it.

The View is the absolute worst show on television. It's not even close. https://t.co/QEMJFX3bCp — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 8, 2023

It’s gotta be right up there, at the very least.

Can anyone from The View/ABC's executive leadership team care to explain why Sunny Hostin blatantly lied on national television about her time in Indiana?@Mike_Pence was neither the Governor, or even an elected official when she graduated from Notre Dame in 1994. https://t.co/GFEXIXj6gq — Hannah (@HOsantowske) June 8, 2023

See Tom Bevan’s tweet for the answer.

I have zero sympathy for Alyssa. https://t.co/2RSZiVAzip — RBe (@RBPundit) June 8, 2023

We don’t, either, to be honest. She not only made this bed, but she jumped into hit headfirst and snuggled up under the covers. It was inevitable that she’d end up here someday.

Yo @AlyssaFarah, What did you think was going to happen when you took this job? Are you actually surprised by @JoyVBehar's and @Sunny Hostin's antics?https://t.co/Me6Ix28Qda — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) June 7, 2023

Of course, it’s also inevitable that she’ll recover from this quickly and be back to toeing the right (read: Left) line before we know it.

***

***

