We can’t say we’re surprised to hear this from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. After all, this is the sort of tiresome garbage that gets dumped on us every time there’s a mass shooting, even when the shooting severely undercuts Democratic narratives, as was the case with Monday’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, in which a mentally ill trans man who should not have had access to firearms murdered three children and three adults in cold blood.

Anyway, here’s what Jean-Pierre had to say when a reporter asked if President Joe Biden supports not just a ban on semiautomatic weapons, but confiscation of those weapons:

REPORTER: "Does the president support, not just banning the sale and manufacture of semi-automatic weapons, but further than that, confiscation?" KJP: "They are weapons of war and they should not be on the streets." pic.twitter.com/BdyrjF91oz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 29, 2023

Was … was she saying what it sounded like she was saying?

KJP won’t rule out confiscation of semi-automatic firearms. pic.twitter.com/BdyrjF91oz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 29, 2023

Yep. While she did not explicitly say that Joe Biden supports confiscation of semiautomatic weapons like the AR-15 (a “weapon of war,” as Karine calls it), she didn’t not say it, either. And as we’ve seen all too often with this administration, sometimes it’s what’s not said that speaks the loudest.

That's a yes. — War and Peace (@War_and_Peace__) March 29, 2023

Of course he does. https://t.co/Unr2ab1qTx — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 29, 2023

You can't achieve any of his proposed policy goals without confiscation. That's simply a fact. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 29, 2023

And something else Karine Jean-Pierre and the Biden administration refuse to acknowledge is that confiscation will not stop criminals with guns from committing crimes with guns. Remember, kids: these are not serious people.

When it's one of their own, they blame the gun. https://t.co/j9DGGMlyFV — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 29, 2023

And whether they’re blaming Republicans or blaming guns, their goal is the same:

Isn’t the ultimate goal of a totalitarian regime to confiscate all weapons, so that the citizens can never fight back? https://t.co/tQzBLl63gR — Peter Nelson (@NelsonAdvisors) March 29, 2023

Yes. Democrats already believe in an all-powerful government. Taking away citizens’ right to defend themselves is a great way to get there.

