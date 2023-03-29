We can’t say we’re surprised to hear this from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. After all, this is the sort of tiresome garbage that gets dumped on us every time there’s a mass shooting, even when the shooting severely undercuts Democratic narratives, as was the case with Monday’s deadly shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, in which a mentally ill trans man who should not have had access to firearms murdered three children and three adults in cold blood.

Anyway, here’s what Jean-Pierre had to say when a reporter asked if President Joe Biden supports not just a ban on semiautomatic weapons, but confiscation of those weapons:

Was … was she saying what it sounded like she was saying?

Yep. While she did not explicitly say that Joe Biden supports confiscation of semiautomatic weapons like the AR-15 (a “weapon of war,” as Karine calls it), she didn’t not say it, either. And as we’ve seen all too often with this administration, sometimes it’s what’s not said that speaks the loudest.

Trending

And something else Karine Jean-Pierre and the Biden administration refuse to acknowledge is that confiscation will not stop criminals with guns from committing crimes with guns. Remember, kids: these are not serious people.

And whether they’re blaming Republicans or blaming guns, their goal is the same:

Yes. Democrats already believe in an all-powerful government. Taking away citizens’ right to defend themselves is a great way to get there.

***

Related:

Flaming garbage person Karine Jean-Pierre doubles down on blaming Republicans for Nashville shooting

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AR-15banBiden administrationconfiscationgun confiscationJoe BidenKarine Jean-Pierresemiautomatic firearmssemiautomatic weapons