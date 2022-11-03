Democrats are in a really interesting position right now. On one hand, they’re accusing Republicans of undermining the upcoming midterm elections by continuing to deny the results 2020 election. On the other hand, they’re pre-emptively denying the results of the upcoming midterm elections and continuing to deny the results of past elections. What a time to be alive, right?

@ComfortablySmug sure thinks it is.

Intrigued? You should be. Let’s go back to the beginning.

At a rally in Arizona yesterday, Barack Obama responded to a heckler with a warning about the dangers of election denial and how it can ultimately result in political violence:

Former President Barack Obama used an interruption from a heckler at a campaign rally in Phoenix on Wednesday as a teachable moment, denouncing divisive political rhetoric that he said had spurred a man to attack Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

“Wait, wait, hold up, hold on,” Mr. Obama shouted at a man who started yelling as the former president was stumping for Democrats running for some of the state’s top offices. “You have to be polite and civil when people are talking, and then you get a chance to talk.”

“This increasing habit of demonizing opponents, of just yelling and thinking not just that, ‘I disagree with someone’ but that they are evil or wrong — that creates a dangerous climate,” he said. “Because if your opponents are demonic, well, then there’s no constraint on what you think you can do to them.”

Mr. Obama’s warnings about democracy could carry particular resonance in Arizona. The top Republican candidates on the ballot have painted migrants at the nation’s southwestern border as dangerous and helped fuel lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The state has since become ground zero in prolonged efforts by loyalists of former President Donald J. Trump to overturn the results. Many right-wing groups have organized to work the polls in this year’s elections, challenge ballots and station observers in search of wrongdoing at counting centers.

Steven Mazie, who covers the Supreme Court for The Economist, was really glad that Obama said it, because it really needed to be said:

Timing is everything, you know. And the timing was right for @ComfortablySmug to sound off:

Real Journalism™ is, anyway. And Steven Mazie is nothing if not a Real Journalist™:

Is it, Steven? Is election denial corrosive to democracy? Does it increase the risk of political violence?

February 6, 2019:

Trending

Welp.

Huge wow.

Now, see, this would’ve been a really good time for Steven to do a mea culpa and admit that he’d made a mistake in not calling out a Democratic election denier. So, naturally, that’s not what Steven decided to do. He decided to double down instead.

No pattern, Steven? Really?

Yeah they did. Democrats have done a lot of things that Steven seems to have conveniently forgotten they’ve done.

Disappointed, i.e. not even remotely surprised.

It’s not election denial when Democrats deny elections!

Why can’t it be equated to what Trump said? Just because Steven doesn’t want it to be?

Ready to take that L yet, Steven? Now would be a good time.

Apologize? Never! Grab another dozen shovels? You betcha!

***

