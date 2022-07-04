Breaking news out of North Shore Chicago suburb Highland Park, where gunfire rang out at an Independence Day Parade:

DEVELOPING: A shooting was reported at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, the Lake County Sheriff's Office says. https://t.co/Gm2uGvWeh3 — ABC News (@ABC) July 4, 2022

BREAKING: Gunfire erupts during 4th of July parade in Chicago suburb Highland Park, Illinois; no word yet on how many injured pic.twitter.com/gifLj4hU5v — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 4, 2022

In Highland Park, IL following reports of a mass shooting at the 4th of July Parade. Highlighting how quickly people left, lawn chairs are still here along the parade route. pic.twitter.com/CYP9UtmGDw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2022

This is what the parade route looks like closer to the scene of the shooting. Heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/WFUCdxd4kJ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2022

A shooting happened at a 4th of July parade in downtown Highland Park, outside Chicago. Illinois State Police are calling it an active shooter situation. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) July 4, 2022

Authorities say shooter is still at large — so neighboring cities are cancelling 4th of July events. https://t.co/T48ogMQiio — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) July 4, 2022

Witnesses say the shooter was on the roof of Uncle Dan’s and fired into parade. 5 or 6 shots, then a pause, then 5 or 6 more shots. The shooter is still at large and North Shore residents are being asked to stay inside. #highlandpark @WGNNews — Dan Ponce (@DanPonceTV) July 4, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Update:

According to reports, there have been multiple casualties, including several deaths:

UPDATE: The city of Highland Park confirms to @ABC7Chicago five people have been killed and more than a dozen injured after a mass shooting at a parade. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) July 4, 2022

UPDATE: Five people were killed and 16 others wounded when a gunman started shooting 10 minutes after the Highland Park Fourth of July parade kicked off Monday morning, authorities said. https://t.co/qNB7Ac1jRG — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) July 4, 2022