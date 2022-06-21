Another day, another top-quality Washington Post column from Max Boot:

.@MaxBoot to conservatives: Stop trying to own "Top Gun: Maverick," you've lost the plot. In today's GOP, "Trashing the military has become the way to establish your MAGA bona fides." https://t.co/XDisVK2AYR — Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) June 21, 2022

Yes. Conservatives have lost the plot. Alrighty then.

Was he always this insufferable? https://t.co/nMmXLyL0TN — Chad Felix Greene 🏳️‍🌈 (@chadfelixg) June 21, 2022

Probably. We have to assume he was just better at hiding it before.

Anyway, if he ever held any conservative values for real at all, he abandoned them a long, long time ago. Or at least as soon as Donald Trump was elected to the presidency.

Erielle Davidson called Boot out over his dumb column this morning:

And Boot went on to step in it:

I stand by what I wrote:"It’s still possible that Soleimani’s demise in a U.S. drone strike will deter Iran from greater villainy, but so far the fallout has been entirely negative." There's been no decline in Iran support for terrorism while its nuclear program is in overdrive. https://t.co/I60twV05WP — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) June 21, 2022

False. The death of Soleimani indicated that the US would not further tolerate Iranian displays of aggression. Team Biden has obviously reversed that with its latest groveling in pursuit of JCPOA 2.0, but your assessment is flatly wrong. https://t.co/a5J5PYoV17 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 21, 2022

@AcrossTheBay had a good piece on this right after the strike for those interested in hearing an enlightened perspective and not one completely broken and defeated by anti-Trumpism. https://t.co/ylEVDg29XM — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 21, 2022

Brace for Maximum Boot:

If Iran goes nuclear (which looks increasingly likely) it will be Trump's fault. https://t.co/VxbUPilsOt — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) June 21, 2022

MAXIMUM. BOOT.

Donald Trump hasn’t been president since Joe Biden was sworn in. And when he was president, Iran was decidedly less inclined to flex their muscles at us. At some point, Resisters like Max Boot need to move on and start holding Joe Biden responsible for what happens on Joe Biden’s watch.

No need to ponder why our foreign policy is so abysmal right now. These are the empty, nonsensical opinions being promulgated. The idea that the JCPOA would save us—with its sunset provisions and no heed for Iran’s ballistic missile program—is galaxy-level absurd. https://t.co/74xXj2F41t — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) June 21, 2022

No one should be taking foreign policy advice from Max Boot. Or domestic policy advice. Or fashion advice. Or any advice.

Dude belongs in a padded room next to Olbermann. https://t.co/NQmoVgkvOR — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) June 21, 2022

Maybe they can just share one. Gotta conserve enough space for all the nutters out there!