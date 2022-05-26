Is journalist Julia Ioffe capable of not being a horrible person? Based on what we’ve seen, the answer is no. And we’ve definitely amassed quite a lot of evidence supporting our contention.

The latest piece in our collection is Julia’s rebuttal to gun rights advocates mourning the tragic, coldblooded mass murder of innocent children and teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Julia seems to think she’s stumbled upon the ultimate moral “gotcha” here:

What if you could perform an abortion with an AR-15? What if the 19 kids killed Uvalde weren’t children, but fetuses? — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 26, 2022

Come again?

Yes, she actually thought of that tweet, typed it out, and shared it with the world.

You'd march in front of the Supreme Court wearing a pink hat shaped like a 30-round magazine and carrying a sign reading "My Rifle, My Choice." https://t.co/tz3ZSMPoGf — Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) May 26, 2022

Well, Julia?

Is she trying to argue that pro-life gun rights advocates would be cool with using AR-15s to murder unborn children, or … ?

"What if the 19 kids killed Uvalde weren’t children, but fetuses?" then it would be legal to kill them? — Rob (@houellebecq_2) May 26, 2022

This is not the own you think it is. https://t.co/pf69Q1HjKZ — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) May 26, 2022

Unless she thinks it’s a self-own, in which case she’s nailed it.

She’s so close … she just doesn’t realize it.

Where have I seen this before? Oh, right, on a pro-life t-shirt.https://t.co/qwmsqtQzmQ pic.twitter.com/wZwLXHSFtC — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) May 26, 2022

So… you agree that murder is illegal and that abortion is murder? https://t.co/XlWesBzjbZ — RBe (@RBPundit) May 26, 2022

Welcome, Julia.

She's right. It's finally time to make the murder of children with guns illegal. https://t.co/UazfQmE1Tr — John Sexton (@verumserum) May 26, 2022

We also would not want them killed then https://t.co/wcJ1K5Acxw — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) May 26, 2022

Don’t kill kids at school and don’t kill kids in the womb — in fact don’t kill them anywhere — is my baseline. Is it yours? https://t.co/ueq4kShDcU — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 26, 2022

I don't know a single conservative who supports the murder of school children. I know many liberals who support the right to terminate viable babies. https://t.co/5bumEJqmGl — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 26, 2022

Yep.

It's almost like when they get close to just saying outright that they think being killed is better than being poor. — Ibuprofen Hippo 🪓🌲🔪🐋 (@JimJamitis) May 26, 2022

Like what Dana Bash did? Yeah, it’s definitely very similar to that.

What even is the purpose of tweets like hers? What good does it serve? Nothing if value has been done on this website in the past 72 hours, and it’s only getting worse. — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 26, 2022

I immediately regret interacting with her tweet. This shit is all soulrot. — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 26, 2022

