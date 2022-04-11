Joy Reid has got a lotta problems with you people. Now, you’re gonna hear about it.

In this particular instance, the “you people” refers to the “right-wing men” who have been getting all up in Joy’s mentions about Ketanji Brown Jackson’s refusal to share her definition of “woman” during the SCOTUS confirmation hearings. Joy Reid is a very busy and important woman, and she doesn’t have time to entertain your “stupid basic biology questions,” thank you very much:

Joy Reid is getting triggered by “right-wing men” asking “what is a woman?” But has she ever answered the question? Maybe she should and then we will stop asking. If it’s a “stupid basic biology question” then why couldn’t a Supreme Court nominee answer it? pic.twitter.com/xelmIdysvY — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2022

Joy Reid went to Harvard University! Future alma mater of the illustrious David Hogg! Surely with such a top-notch education, she’s capable of defining “woman.” So why is she pushing back so hard against a basic biology question? Basic biology questions should be a snap for a genius like her!

Hi @JoyAnnReid, what is a woman? Can you answer the question? — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 11, 2022

No, she can’t. But hopefully she at least stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night.

Anyone who says “google it” is unaware https://t.co/MUDltvd9eE — Chale (@Chale333) April 11, 2022

Nobody who's upset about this question is willing or able to answer it. https://t.co/4g6FYG42EM — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 11, 2022

Exactly. It’s not as though it’s a difficult question. And there are many correct ways to answer it. You can focus on sex chromosomes, or maybe on reproductive organs. How about hormones? The point is that anyone who’s not afraid to directly answer the basic biology question “What is a woman?” has plenty of material to work with. “Are babies valuable” isn’t exactly a difficult question either.

Guess we have no choice but to conclude that Joy Reid has very little material to work with. Certainly very little brain material (though it is impressive how she’s managed to squeeze a career out of that little bit of brain material).

The major problem here is Joy suggests it is only right wing men asking this question….she could not be more wrong, per usual. https://t.co/etqeZcItK8 — Hypocrisy Caller Outer (@dingschwartz) April 11, 2022

Raging at “right-wing men” is just another way for Joy Reid to defend avoiding answering the question. She may be a moron, but she knows what she’s doing here.

The Left’s goal is to so confuse the issue, that everyone just throws up their hands and agrees. https://t.co/KQPzZbKQdV — Jeremy (@jthurgood1) April 11, 2022

Bingo.

Unfortunately for Joy Reid and the Left, they didn’t count on so many people joining with the “right-wing men” and pushing back against this radical trans activist and pro-abort nonsense. Not sure why they think we’d be taking social cues from a time-traveling homophobe anyway.

