The day that Joe Biden was sworn in as our 46th president, we knew things were going to change. Gone was Donald Trump, the narcissistic, celebrity-obsessed POTUS, replaced by the humble adult in the room that is Joseph R. Biden.

(How refreshing.)

We kid, of course. Because it seems that when it comes to being the center of attention, Joe loves it at least as much as Donald. In a story focused mainly on White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, NBC News reporters , , and

“Biden, however, seems to have been drawn into at least the cable news coverage of his presidency. Several Democratic lawmakers have reported getting unexpected phone calls from the president to applaud them for on-air appearances boosting his agenda.” https://t.co/aGldDi4KC2 — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 21, 2022

More context:

The main criticisms of Klain, whether from current or former Biden staff members or those who consider themselves allies of the president, flow from a single idea: that Biden has strayed from his core brand as a pragmatic, empathetic politician who won the Democratic nomination as a moderate willing to compromise. They see Klain as the person responsible for that. His ubiquitous presence on Twitter has solidified that view, particularly for those who see it as being out of step with a 2020 campaign that deliberately tuned out cable news pundits and “blue checks” on social media. During the campaign — which Klain wasn’t a formal member of until after Biden won the nomination, his critics are quick to note — Biden’s staff felt that the narratives on social media and cable news didn’t reflect the concerns of the coalition of working-class, suburban and African American voters that ultimately powered him to the nomination and then the White House. Biden, however, seems to have been drawn into at least the cable news coverage of his presidency. Several Democratic lawmakers have reported getting unexpected phone calls from the president to applaud them for on-air appearances boosting his agenda.

That last part is just so … well, it’s perfect.

This is all starting to sound very familiar. — Buster Bivin (@busterbivin) January 21, 2022

“It seems to me I’ve heard that song before…” -Frank Sinatra https://t.co/3dyE1R9mKa — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) January 21, 2022

It’s déjà vu all over again!

Isn't that what the other guy used to do? — Bob Mann (@BobMann2001) January 21, 2022

bUt TrUmP wAtChEd ToO mUcH cAbLe NeWs https://t.co/KgdSM9JdoP — Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 21, 2022

Biden is turning into Trump. Weekends away from Washington and now watching cable news constantly. — Craig (@user14201) January 21, 2022

He really is Trumpy in some ways. https://t.co/6pIjtlxQ0J — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 21, 2022

-Agenda scuttled by Arizona Senator

-Watches "the shows" too much and applauds his sycophants who appear on them Now all he needs to do is tweet out "covfefe." https://t.co/nVL02kW9p3 — James McQuaid (@James_J_McQuaid) January 21, 2022

I’m always amused how the Democrats picked the Trumpiest Democratic Senator of the last quarter century to be the standard bearer to defeat Trump. https://t.co/GFjzEL3ZoQ — tedfrank (@tedfrank) January 21, 2022

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. https://t.co/SDsk7oJgLQ — Forum Non (@ForumNon) January 21, 2022

Well, to be fair, Biden isn’t exactly like Trump … after all, under Trump, U.S. foreign policy wasn’t a complete joke and our economy wasn’t in the toilet.

Wait, didn't CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, Washington Post, and all the rest lose their damn minds over Trump doing this? Here? Just shrugs. https://t.co/QdBSPiYq2k — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 21, 2022

Quick exit question:

When do the mean tweets start? https://t.co/LpIgxzggDr — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) January 21, 2022

