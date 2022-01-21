The day that Joe Biden was sworn in as our 46th president, we knew things were going to change. Gone was Donald Trump, the narcissistic, celebrity-obsessed POTUS, replaced by the humble adult in the room that is Joseph R. Biden.

(How refreshing.)

We kid, of course. Because it seems that when it comes to being the center of attention, Joe loves it at least as much as Donald. In a story focused mainly on White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, NBC News reporters  Mike MemoliCarol E. LeeKristen Welker and Courtney Kube also included an interesting little detail about Mr. Biden:

More context:

The main criticisms of Klain, whether from current or former Biden staff members or those who consider themselves allies of the president, flow from a single idea: that Biden has strayed from his core brand as a pragmatic, empathetic politician who won the Democratic nomination as a moderate willing to compromise. They see Klain as the person responsible for that. His ubiquitous presence on Twitter has solidified that view, particularly for those who see it as being out of step with a 2020 campaign that deliberately tuned out cable news pundits and “blue checks” on social media.

During the campaign — which Klain wasn’t a formal member of until after Biden won the nomination, his critics are quick to note — Biden’s staff felt that the narratives on social media and cable news didn’t reflect the concerns of the coalition of working-class, suburban and African American voters that ultimately powered him to the nomination and then the White House.

Biden, however, seems to have been drawn into at least the cable news coverage of his presidency. Several Democratic lawmakers have reported getting unexpected phone calls from the president to applaud them for on-air appearances boosting his agenda.

That last part is just so … well, it’s perfect.

Trending

It’s déjà vu all over again!

Well, to be fair, Biden isn’t exactly like Trump … after all, under Trump, U.S. foreign policy wasn’t a complete joke and our economy wasn’t in the toilet.

Quick exit question:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cable newsDonald TrumpJoe BidenRon Klain

Recommended Twitchy Video