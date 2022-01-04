According to their Twitter bio, the Hawaii Department of Health’s mission is “working to protect the health and wellbeing of the people, communities and islands of Hawaii.” That’s a very noble endeavor, Hawaii Department of Health, but we’re not sure it means what you think it means.

Assuming that’s a real thing the Hawaii Department of Health put out — and we have no reason not to assume such a thing given how the government in general has handled the COVID pandemic — we can’t help but wonder exactly what the Hawaii Department of Health would say they do here.

Like, by all means, get your keiki vaccinated. But FYI, if you’re serious about protecting your loved ones from serious illness due to COVID, it’s probably also a good idea not to put stuff like diet and exercise on the back burner. We’re no public health experts or anything, but there’s pretty compelling data and evidence that physical fitness is an advantage when it comes to fighting COVID. Saving money’s generally a good idea as well.

