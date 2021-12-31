Betty White has passed away at 99, so 2021 clearly isn’t going to go out quietly.

You know who else isn’t going to away quietly? Hillary Clinton. Her.

2022 hasn’t even started yet and she’s already getting a jump on making it super-lame:

Looking ahead to 2022. Wishing you a happy, healthy, and fabulous New Year. pic.twitter.com/eAuCATnoVW — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 31, 2021

We certainly hope that 2022 will be full of happiness, health, and fabulousness. And if it is, it will be despite Hillary Clinton. And that bizarre dated photo of herself. What on earth is that about?

If you're looking ahead, why are you posting a 30 year old picture of yourself? https://t.co/rFtE9cmcTp — Hodd (@hojoismyname) December 31, 2021

If you're looking ahead, why are you using a pic from the past? https://t.co/yI8oGEDUGp — CommonSense (@DAngryAmerican) December 31, 2021

Does … does she know what “looking ahead” means? Because we’re not sure she does.

😂😂😂 What year was that taken??? OR who is it? 😂 https://t.co/XgaHkBq0LB — 1984 Was Supposed To Be Fiction (@Eileen1984IsNow) December 31, 2021

How old is this picture?? 25 years? https://t.co/ol1lrHwXQW — Deedle (@deedledoors) December 31, 2021

You're looking back lol.. How many decades ago is this photo? https://t.co/j71110MxHT — Lisa 🇺🇸🦅🐘 (Let's go Brandon) (@Belladontbite) December 31, 2021

This is beyond bizarre. How old is this picture?🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/yYQ4iPKgK5 — 🇺🇸AmericanGirl (@americangirlSSA) December 31, 2021

Too old to be using in a tweet about looking ahead, that’s for damn sure.

A photo from 2006 is looking forward lmao https://t.co/nQ28FCHK8Y — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 31, 2021

2006? Hmmm. We dunno … that seems pretty generous, Smug.

Looking ahead to 2022…. from 1992 https://t.co/3NurAxKVfN — Kristen Carroll (@BeThouMy_) December 31, 2021

Could be 1992 … that’s probably a closer guess.

I plan to do my New Year's tweet just as soon as I find a good pic of myself from 20 years ago as well. https://t.co/vmr9QTytV2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 31, 2021

Maybe we should all do that!

This picture is older than most of your voters https://t.co/5j8Nx0qLP9 — 👶🏻jimtreacher.substack.com👴🏻 (@jtLOL) December 31, 2021

It’s true.

Looks like someone’s been messing with the Flux Capacitor. https://t.co/4jkU7n4DWa — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) December 31, 2021

Where’s Doc Brown and the DeLorean when you need ’em?

Seriously, why didn’t she go back even further in time? She still has older pictures than that one. Much older pictures.

Like this gem, for example:

Looking forward to 2022. Wishing you a happy, healthy, and fabulous New Year. pic.twitter.com/CPPXttuMSp — TD Thompson (@TonkaThompson) December 31, 2021

And then of course there’s this golden oldie. The legend. The mother of them all:

Happy birthday to this future president. pic.twitter.com/JT3HiBjYdj — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2016

She was so optimistic back then … looking ahead to a future in which she didn’t inspire resentment and nausea. A future she was destined to never have because she was in actuality looking forward to a future in which she would debase and humiliate herself very publicly and very often.

But really, why did Hillary Clinton choose the photo she chose to be “looking ahead to 2022”? Does she think that if she tweets out an older photo, we won’t be able to see the toll that the decades of terrible things she’s done has inflicted upon her countenance. Is this some kind of weird, warped “Picture of Dorian Gray” type of thing? She knows that was just a story, right?

This is how everyone looks in a movie right before they order a hit on somebody. https://t.co/X4K1cYuWlh — Circle Back Pat (@CircleBackPat) December 31, 2021

You know, it kinda is! And, well, that raises a pretty important question:

What did Betty have on you? https://t.co/1RlsOlRZ7y — The Evan Principle™ (@EvanPrinciple) December 31, 2021

Heh.

(Admit it: you laughed.)

***

