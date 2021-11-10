Ron Filipkowski is a former federal prosecutor and ex-Republican who has seen the light and is now a defense attorney and Democrat.

Judging by what he has to offer his 233.2K Twitter followers, he’s exactly where he should be:

In between yelling at the prosecutors for not paying attention to him. Keep going, I’m listening … Photo @Fromfarfaraway2 pic.twitter.com/MrgLIji1wT — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 10, 2021

Here’s a screenshot, just in case:

Kyle Rittenhouse trial Judge Bruce Schroeder was indeed letting the prosecution have it for their garbage antics today. What Judge Schroeder was not doing, however, was leafing through cookie recipes during that time.

Cookies during the damn trial! pic.twitter.com/BbVvgpsN12 — Fromfarfaraway (@Fromfarfaraway2) November 10, 2021

Ron needs to do a better job of vetting his sources, because this @Fromfarfaraway2 person ain’t it, chief.

Looked into this for some context and it was at the end of a 10 minute break. — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) November 10, 2021

Context? Ron don’t need no stinkin’ context.

No, liar, that's from yesterday. During a break. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 10, 2021

It was during a break, you hack. I knew that, and I am not even watching the trial. https://t.co/5KdhuWqUvz — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 10, 2021

This is from yesterday during the break, and Ron believes that you his followers are too stupid to find out that he is lying to you. — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 10, 2021

Well, apparently Ron has his followers pegged.

Reckon his mind is made up? What a sham! https://t.co/nOlUaaCxwB — Rosie (@LaGataRosie) November 10, 2021

seriously F U C K wisconsin

this is a perfect rendering of most of its citizens and their mindsets. trash https://t.co/v1pWcatPuT — Chesty Copperthot (@boreazepam) November 10, 2021

This judge needs to be removed from the case he is partial and that is clear!!!! WTF prosecutors? https://t.co/jM4tXtPj4v — Deborah (@lifepath23) November 10, 2021

This man should not only lose his bench, but be disbarred https://t.co/oMUwmjCwLT — Kate Miller1217 (@KateMiller1217) November 10, 2021

They’re definitely too stupid.

