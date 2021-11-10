Ron Filipkowski is a former federal prosecutor and ex-Republican who has seen the light and is now a defense attorney and Democrat.

Judging by what he has to offer his 233.2K Twitter followers, he’s exactly where he should be:

Here’s a screenshot, just in case:

Kyle Rittenhouse trial Judge Bruce Schroeder was indeed letting the prosecution have it for their garbage antics today. What Judge Schroeder was not doing, however, was leafing through cookie recipes during that time.

Ron needs to do a better job of vetting his sources, because this @Fromfarfaraway2 person ain’t it, chief.

Context? Ron don’t need no stinkin’ context.

Well, apparently Ron has his followers pegged.

They’re definitely too stupid.

 

