Remember Stephanie Cutter? It’s been quite a while since we last checked in on her.

Given what the former Obama adviser and re-election campaign deputy director has to say today, we’re guessing we’ve missed out on some impressive white-hot takes:

Former Obama campaign manager Stephanie Cutter (@StefCutter), addressing last night’s election results: “The one thing that we need to make sure of is that Republicans in 2022 don’t become is the party of parents" pic.twitter.com/7nkxADC2KG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 3, 2021

Is there a “party of parents”? Or do parents just vote for whichever party they believe will work in the best interests of them and their children? Because in Virginia, a hotbed of education issues, parents seem to have preferred the Republican Party to the Democratic Party.

This is getting insane!! Last time I checked parents span across parties and want what’s best for their kids. Voting results are a direct indication of that. — Vic Ferrari 🍀🇺🇸 (@StayFitBeFree) November 3, 2021

Cutter and the rest of the Democratic Party would love nothing more than to have a monopoly on concerned parents, but that’s not what’s happening. If Democrats’ want to be the “party of parents,” they need to start listening to parents. Calling them racist domestic terrorists hasn’t really done the trick.

Cutter is nasty politics. I disliked her back in the Obama days. I dislike her now. — Steve Moyer (@Steven_Moyer) November 3, 2021

Kinda hard to be the party of parents and the party of abortion at the same time. https://t.co/zCW4wFYzNn — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 3, 2021

Incredibly tone deaf — AmericanGirl99 🐶 (@NoneOfY29794282) November 3, 2021

Pleas give her more air time. Run this ignorant arrogant statement on a loop. Make a commercial out of it. It tells you everything evil about them. 👎 — Rich Tracchio (@rtracchio) November 3, 2021

It’s not enough of a wake-up call that the Democrats lost big yesterday; they’ve got to lose even bigger.

And even then, don’t count on them to have learned a damn thing.