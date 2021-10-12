Last month, “Daily Show” producer Matt Negrin put together a comprehensive Twitter case explaining that MSNBC and NBC News’ Chuck Todd is ackshually a right-wing propagandist doing the bidding of “a Republican-led media outlet.”

Well, Matt’s a smart dude, and he’s got room for more than one enemy on his enemies list. That’s where GOP Rep. Steve Scalise comes in:

Steve Scalise on Fox News Sunday repeatedly refuses to acknowledge that the 2020 election was not stolen from Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/EME1lBK1vA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 10, 2021

According to Matt Negrin, Scalise’s personal beliefs about the 2020 election make him a domestic terrorist.

There is zero difference between Fox News inviting this domestic terrorist on TV to spread this lie and ABC’s @ThisWeekABC and CBS’s @FaceTheNation inviting him on their shows (three times!) to spread the same lie. All network TV has endorsed the Big Lie nine months after Jan. 6 https://t.co/9SIKnKKW5Y — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 10, 2021

Steve Scalise on Fox: The election was stolen

Steve Scalise on ABC: The election was stolen

Steve Scalise on CBS: The election was stolen This is all the same form of misinformation. The mainstream news media is trying to convince you that the election was not real. pic.twitter.com/oMnOaBdk00 — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) October 10, 2021

Was the 2020 election stolen? No.

Are there Democratic politicians who claimed the 2016 election was stolen and never recanted their claims? Yes. Did the mainstream media peddle the narrative that the 2016 election was stolen? Yes. Are there still ostensibly respectable outlets and journalists who peddle that narrative to this day? Yes.

That doesn’t make them domestic terrorists. But calling Steve Scalise a domestic terrorist does make Matt Negrin a garbage person.

I’m all for Twitter letting everyone say whatever they want, but are we sure calling Rep. Steve Scalise a "domestic terrorist" – a guy who happened to be shot by an actual domestic terrorist – meets the current definition of what’s allowed on the platform? pic.twitter.com/A46T9i9WWE — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 11, 2021