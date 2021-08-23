Earlier, we told you about Andrew Cuomo apparently trying to offload his dog Captain on someone else. His spokesman is insisting that Cuomo’s only looking for a temporary guardian for Captain, just so that the Luv Guv can take a well deserved vacation.

But given Cuomo’s history when it comes to caring about things that are not himself, many people are understandably skeptical about his spokesman’s explanation. The New York State Animal Protection Federation, for one, isn’t taking any chances when it comes to Captain’s welfare:

Statement from @NYSAPF on @timesunion story about @NYGovCuomo leaving his dog Captain at the mansion after moving out: pic.twitter.com/jvHwyJHLDL — Zack Fink (@ZackFinkNews) August 23, 2021

He certainly does.

And you know who’s far better than Andrew Cuomo? Janice Dean.

That’s why Dean has already volunteered to take Captain off of Cuomo’s bloodstained hands:

Please tell staff members I would be honored to take Captain and give him a loving home. https://t.co/HsdFbk4ZrY — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 23, 2021

Love her.

This is the right answer. pic.twitter.com/Vd5rwJu0S5 — 🇺🇸 Sean Truax 🇺🇸 (@redlegtigger) August 23, 2021

Janice Dean is nothing short of awesome! — Michael (@alex051496) August 23, 2021

Janice has become the queen of 🔥 https://t.co/XwSClvwQsB — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 23, 2021

Rightfully so.

I actually hope you get this animal and he has a wonderful life with you and your family ! There would be something poetic in that . — Just So (@SamanthaJustSo) August 23, 2021

Poetic justice.

The perfect ending. Janice with his dog… — Matt (@warrior013) August 23, 2021

We have no doubt that Captain would be far better off in the care of someone like Janice Dean. Everyone would be far better off in the care of someone like Janice Dean.