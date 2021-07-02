Americans will save $0.16 on their July 4th barbecues this year, and President Joe Biden can’t help but feel pretty good about America’s economic outlook:

BIDEN: "Ronald Reagan was telling us 'It's morning in America.' Well, it's getting close to afternoon here. The sun is coming out." pic.twitter.com/bENEjXQsos — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2021

Are you all feeling inspired right now?

bet your bottom dollar! — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) July 2, 2021

There’ll be suuuuuunnnn … in the afternoooooooooon …

Wait.

If it's close to afternoon, does that mean when it's Kamala's turn to be President it'll be Happy Hour?🤔 https://t.co/EgceLtg6Ak — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 2, 2021

Did Joe start Happy Hour early? We know he’s really eager for the holiday weekend to get going.

Someone tell Joe that the sun rises in the morning, not the afternoon. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2021

Does Grandpa Joe here think the sun starts coming out in the afternoon? https://t.co/XQqz7wBZqN — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 2, 2021

Maybe he just meant that it’s been cloudy for most of the day and now the sun is coming out.

Or maybe he just doesn’t know where he is right now.

Oh no guys Biden thinks it’s winter and he’s in Alaska. https://t.co/ZnS21khUcW — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 2, 2021

Is anyone else feeling uncomfortable right now?

Our thoughts exactly.

well, folks, America's had a good run, but let's face it, decline is inevitable… https://t.co/ohWGEcy5bL — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 2, 2021