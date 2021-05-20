If you’re gonna peddle anti-Israel, antisemitic propaganda, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better platform than Joy Reid’s MSNBC show.

So Columbia University professor and former PLO spokesman Rashid Khalidi chose wisely when he was looking for a place to condemn Israel for defending itself from terrorists trying to wipe it off the map:

Anti-Semitism on MSNBC as a guest compares Israel responding to Hamas rocket attacks to mass killings of African-Americans during the Jim Crow era like the 1921 Tulsa massacre where hundreds were killed. He adds Palestinians must defend themselves against the Jews pic.twitter.com/LoYCH8zOAV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 20, 2021

It’s important that we note that it’s not clear that Khalidi is drawing a direct comparison between Israel’s responses to attacks and Jim-Crow-era killings of black people. He may be pointing out that events like the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are connected to the modern-day Black Lives Matter movement, just as the modern-day anti-Zionist movement is connected to Israel’s alleged campaign of anti-Palestinian aggression.

Ultimately, though, Khalidi is still shaming Israel for defending itself against terrorism as well as trying to both-sides the conflict, and that’s objectively messed up.

What in the…🤦‍♂️ — Will (@0fficialRef) May 20, 2021

Just the sort of reasonable discourse we’ve come to expect from Joy Reid’s show.

Yea, everyone that disagrees with Israel is an anti-Semite. They are America’s best and most important ally without question. Completely beyond criticism and reproach. — Agent1220 (@agent1220) May 20, 2021

Well, since Rashid Khalidi is famously antisemitic, it seems reasonable to conclude that his animosity toward Israel is ultimately rooted in antisemitism. Hamas apologists are always trying to argue out that anti-Zionism is not the same thing as antisemitism, despite the fact that “anti-Zionism” is often manifested as explicit animosity toward Jews, not just in Israel, but everywhere.

These people side with terrorist hamas https://t.co/2xlM39qyri — Mark Robinson (@MarkClintonRob1) May 20, 2021

And MSNBC is apparently cool with it.

Ah, comparing civil rights activists to genocidal terrorists and Jews to racist Democrats. MSNBC is stepping up their racism game. — Jim (@sonsangnimjim) May 20, 2021

All in a day’s work.

There's an old-as-dirt line about how the definition of antisemitism is hating Jews more than strictly necessary. I don't think anyone knows who coined it (I've heard everyone from Churchill to Mel Brooks). Anyway, guys, I sort of think the progressive left might be antisemitic. https://t.co/GxvAsC6CgI — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) May 20, 2021

Call it a hunch.