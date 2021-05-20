If you’re gonna peddle anti-Israel, antisemitic propaganda, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better platform than Joy Reid’s MSNBC show.

So Columbia University professor and former PLO spokesman Rashid Khalidi chose wisely when he was looking for a place to condemn Israel for defending itself from terrorists trying to wipe it off the map:

It’s important that we note that it’s not clear that Khalidi is drawing a direct comparison between Israel’s responses to attacks and Jim-Crow-era killings of black people. He may be pointing out that events like the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are connected to the modern-day Black Lives Matter movement, just as the modern-day anti-Zionist movement is connected to Israel’s alleged campaign of anti-Palestinian aggression.

Ultimately, though, Khalidi is still shaming Israel for defending itself against terrorism as well as trying to both-sides the conflict, and that’s objectively messed up.

Just the sort of reasonable discourse we’ve come to expect from Joy Reid’s show.

Well, since Rashid Khalidi is famously antisemitic, it seems reasonable to conclude that his animosity toward Israel is ultimately rooted in antisemitism. Hamas apologists are always trying to argue out that anti-Zionism is not the same thing as antisemitism, despite the fact that “anti-Zionism” is often manifested as explicit animosity toward Jews, not just in Israel, but everywhere.

And MSNBC is apparently cool with it.

All in a day’s work.

Call it a hunch.

