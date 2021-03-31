Today is International Trans Day of Visibility.

Which is great and all, but it’s not nearly as popular as International Hot Take Day of Visibility. And boy, does “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi have a hot take worthy of visibility:

If you can't accept your child for who they're telling you they are, then you have no business being a parent. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 31, 2021

We’re not sure who Padma Lakshmi’s daughter is saying she is, but we’re guessing that even Lakshmi would draw the line somewhere.

I literally thought I was a Ninja Turtle when I was 5. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) March 31, 2021

I am now suing my parents for refusing to accept me as Batman https://t.co/gGNgMzbJWa — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 31, 2021

What if my child is telling me he’s a lizard? I still accept him, but I’m not going to put him through some regimen to turn him into one. — Adam Davsko (@adavsko) March 31, 2021

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to encourage your kids to be the best version of themselves. But there’s also nothing wrong with helping to guide them toward that goal. If your kid decides when they’re older that they were born in the wrong body and wants to transition, teach them how to make life-altering decisions carefully and with an appreciation for the consequences.

Blindly accepting whatever your kids tell you isn’t a sign of good parenting; it’s just dumb.

Dear lord, this is basically an abdication of parenting. One of the biggest responsibilities of a parent is telling their kids who they should be. Kids have no clue who they are. I wanted to be Batman. https://t.co/hkJO4YaQAR — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 31, 2021

A parent is placed by God in the position of a parent to communicate to the developing child what is good, what is right, and what the child's role in the world is to be. When parents abandon their role and put the children in charge, destructive chaos ensues. — James White (@DrOakley1689) March 31, 2021

honey, sometimes kids think they're unicorns or fairies. A parent's job is to support and guide a child, not to indulge whatever fantasy they picked up on the internet or at school. And definitely not to pump them full of hormones. — reinemargot (@reinemargot3) March 31, 2021

Puberty blockers can permanently sterilize a child. Children are notorious for experimenting. Parents are here to guide our children with wisdom and compassion, and sometimes that means saying no. https://t.co/EZ0VGuUz6y — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful (@ItsGoneAwry) March 31, 2021

The number of those claiming to be the opposite sex has skyrocketed in the last 10 years. Surely a parent should be wary of the intense social pressures placed on children to conform to what appears to be a mass undermining of logic and reason. I find this to be frankly alarming. — 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤 💟 𝕄𝕠𝕡𝕡𝕖𝕥 (@poppymoppet) March 31, 2021

And if you’re not alarmed by it, then maybe you’re the one who needs to brush up on parenting skills.