Today is International Trans Day of Visibility.

Which is great and all, but it’s not nearly as popular as International Hot Take Day of Visibility. And boy, does “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi have a hot take worthy of visibility:

We’re not sure who Padma Lakshmi’s daughter is saying she is, but we’re guessing that even Lakshmi would draw the line somewhere.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to encourage your kids to be the best version of themselves. But there’s also nothing wrong with helping to guide them toward that goal. If your kid decides when they’re older that they were born in the wrong body and wants to transition, teach them how to make life-altering decisions carefully and with an appreciation for the consequences.

Blindly accepting whatever your kids tell you isn’t a sign of good parenting; it’s just dumb.

And if you’re not alarmed by it, then maybe you’re the one who needs to brush up on parenting skills.

