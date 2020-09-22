Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may officially be a United States Representative, but that doesn’t mean she’s happy just limiting herself to the House.

She likes to pretend she’s a senator, too:

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer nods along as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says impeachment is “on the table” to prevent the filling of the Supreme Court vacancyhttps://t.co/0YlMBemSRM pic.twitter.com/DDJdvL4D6S — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2020

So when Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (wisely, we might add) spoke out against doing away with the judicial filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court:

FEINSTEIN on ending filibuster and expanding SCOTUS: “I don't believe in doing that. I think the filibuster serves a purpose. It is not often used, it's often less used now than when I first came, and I think it's part of the Senate that differentiates itself.” ht @DanielPFlatley — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 21, 2020

AOC wasn’t shy about her own thoughts:

Sen. Feinstein’s protection of the filibuster is unjust & unacceptable. The filibuster wasn’t made w/ purpose. It‘s the result of an accident in rulebook revision & bloomed as a cherished tool of segregationists. Now it empowers minority rule. That’s not “special,” it’s unjust. https://t.co/anKwCSbQWb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2020

Some more information on the filibuster’s history for those interested: https://t.co/etSr7BZawO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2020

Uh-oh.

Aside from the prospect of Dems once again in disarray, there’s not really anything positive to say about AOC’s tweet.

How is she the only dem that gets it? https://t.co/j0vyUXfnwr — AB (@Doctor_AndyB) September 22, 2020

Bless your heart if you think AOC “gets it.” The only thing she gets is self-righteous (the ignorance is chronic).

Is she that naive to think Democrats won't ever be in the minority again? The filibuster is to protect the minority. https://t.co/ySqOsQHWXW — Jorge Cantu (@jorgerayados94) September 22, 2020

The entire point of this country, a republic, is to prevent majority powers forcibly ruling over the minority. You would think someone representing members of a racial minority would understand the importance of that. https://t.co/CsPTvzeIZj — CJ MACK ⬆️⬆️⬆️ (@12deLion) September 22, 2020

I'm for a talking filibuster for sure, the current version is ripe for abuse, but eh any tool that a segregationist senator ever used is now tainted? Segregationist senators also used the Senate vote. lol. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 22, 2020

Democrats are currently filibustering the COVID stimulus package. I mean, can't have it both ways. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2020

But she wants it both ways. And isn’t that enough?

***

Update:

An important point from David Harsanyi:

The tool Democrats used to stop Tim Scott's criminal reform bill. https://t.co/izEd4mpj4X — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 22, 2020

AOC really does want it both ways.