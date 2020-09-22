Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may officially be a United States Representative, but that doesn’t mean she’s happy just limiting herself to the House.
She likes to pretend she’s a senator, too:
Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer nods along as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says impeachment is “on the table” to prevent the filling of the Supreme Court vacancyhttps://t.co/0YlMBemSRM pic.twitter.com/DDJdvL4D6S
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2020
So when Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (wisely, we might add) spoke out against doing away with the judicial filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court:
FEINSTEIN on ending filibuster and expanding SCOTUS: “I don't believe in doing that. I think the filibuster serves a purpose. It is not often used, it's often less used now than when I first came, and I think it's part of the Senate that differentiates itself.” ht @DanielPFlatley
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 21, 2020
AOC wasn’t shy about her own thoughts:
Sen. Feinstein’s protection of the filibuster is unjust & unacceptable.
The filibuster wasn’t made w/ purpose. It‘s the result of an accident in rulebook revision & bloomed as a cherished tool of segregationists.
Now it empowers minority rule. That’s not “special,” it’s unjust. https://t.co/anKwCSbQWb
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2020
Some more information on the filibuster’s history for those interested: https://t.co/etSr7BZawO
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2020
Uh-oh.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2020
https://t.co/w3GcOVLSJQ pic.twitter.com/yAa1JsvfnR
— Hanging Chad (né Ginko) (@venusfry14) September 22, 2020
Aside from the prospect of Dems once again in disarray, there’s not really anything positive to say about AOC’s tweet.
How is she the only dem that gets it? https://t.co/j0vyUXfnwr
— AB (@Doctor_AndyB) September 22, 2020
Bless your heart if you think AOC “gets it.” The only thing she gets is self-righteous (the ignorance is chronic).
Is she that naive to think Democrats won't ever be in the minority again? The filibuster is to protect the minority. https://t.co/ySqOsQHWXW
— Jorge Cantu (@jorgerayados94) September 22, 2020
The entire point of this country, a republic, is to prevent majority powers forcibly ruling over the minority. You would think someone representing members of a racial minority would understand the importance of that. https://t.co/CsPTvzeIZj
— CJ MACK ⬆️⬆️⬆️ (@12deLion) September 22, 2020
I'm for a talking filibuster for sure, the current version is ripe for abuse, but eh any tool that a segregationist senator ever used is now tainted? Segregationist senators also used the Senate vote. lol.
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 22, 2020
Democrats are currently filibustering the COVID stimulus package.
I mean, can't have it both ways.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2020
But she wants it both ways. And isn’t that enough?
***
Update:
An important point from David Harsanyi:
The tool Democrats used to stop Tim Scott's criminal reform bill. https://t.co/izEd4mpj4X
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 22, 2020
AOC really does want it both ways.