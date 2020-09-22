Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may officially be a United States Representative, but that doesn’t mean she’s happy just limiting herself to the House.

She likes to pretend she’s a senator, too:

So when Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (wisely, we might add) spoke out against doing away with the judicial filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court:

AOC wasn’t shy about her own thoughts:

Uh-oh.

Aside from the prospect of Dems once again in disarray, there’s not really anything positive to say about AOC’s tweet.

Bless your heart if you think AOC “gets it.” The only thing she gets is self-righteous (the ignorance is chronic).

But she wants it both ways. And isn’t that enough?

***

Update:

An important point from David Harsanyi:

AOC really does want it both ways.

