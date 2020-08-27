America needs a president who’s not afraid to stand up to serial human rights violator China.

And for some reason, we’re supposed to believe that Joe Biden is that president.

Spoiler alert: He’s not. In fact, as the Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy points out, Biden’s record when it comes to China’s human rights abuses is actually incredibly disturbing:

What do you even say about something like that?

Joe Biden, aspiring POTUS, literally stood there in China and justified their inhuman one-child policy.

We’ll leave you with this:

But far be it from Joe Biden to second-guess that policy.

