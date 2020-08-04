There’s been a lot of talk about mail-in ballots lately. Do they lead to more voter fraud? Less?

Just today, Donald Trump — who’s been a vocal critic of mail-in ballots — raised some eyebrows with this take:

But he’s not alone in causing confusion. Many Democrats have spoken out in favor of mail-in ballots, and then here comes Hillary Clinton:

First of all, the USPS doesn’t need Trump or the GOP’s help with sabotage. They’ve done quite a fine job of sabotaging themselves, thanks.

So there’s that. But there’s another — perhaps more important — layer in Hillary’s tweet. If we can’t trust the USPS, wouldn’t that mean …

We’re getting mixed signals here.

Tags: ballotsDonald TrumpelectionGOPHillary ClintonMailmail-in ballotsMail-in votingrepublicansUSPSVoter fraudVoting