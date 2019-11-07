According to his Twitter bio, Ravi Somaiya is a “writer/journalist.” Weirdly enough, he forgot to include “major idiot,” as well. Because people who are not major idiots don’t offer up takes like this:

We had to use a screenshot because he’s already deleted the tweet. Not out of any sense of shame, we reckon, but rather due to the ratio he was in the process of cooking up.

"2019 America is basically 2003 Iraq" 🤡 — 16 Handles fan accou🎄 (@BasedKashiBar) November 7, 2019

*Send tweet*

Brushes teeth, wears suits, gives speeches, its like Trump and Saddam are the same person. Boffo analysis. — NMP much? (@JSmithLClass) November 7, 2019

Heh.

🙄 might be the dumbest tweet on Twitter today. — GWW🧢🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@OfficialGWW) November 7, 2019

Dumbest tweet of the year goes to… — Ziggy Brah (@BrahZiggy) November 7, 2019

Idiot human. — J.D. McNugent (@DarkwingBeaver4) November 7, 2019

Enemy of the ppl is too good for you. — northclickboy (@chadwhitfield5) November 7, 2019

He’s worked very hard for that title, thank you very much.

Which minority ethnic group got gassed? — $7WorthofHoobastank (@busterbivin) November 7, 2019

Call us when Trump uses chemical weapons on 10,000 of his own American citizens. https://t.co/IGRVEZi5kM — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2019

Oh, they think — they think that they’re smarter than the rest of us.