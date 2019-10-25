Kanye West is getting a lot of attention today for his new album “Jesus is King.” And apparently Beto for America is trying to hitch a ride on that train. Or something. We’re not really sure. This is just weird:

So, basically, Team Beto is just as inept as their hero.

Honestly, at this point, Kanye’s got a better chance of being elected president than Beto O’Rourke.

Not even sure Beto’s mom will vote for him after this.

