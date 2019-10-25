Kanye West is getting a lot of attention today for his new album “Jesus is King.” And apparently Beto for America is trying to hitch a ride on that train. Or something. We’re not really sure. This is just weird:

yeah we get it, kanye west has kenny g on a song—but, like, have you heard about preserving our democracy and volunteering for beto o'rourke? — Team Beto (@TeamBeto) October 25, 2019

So, basically, Team Beto is just as inept as their hero.

God you are bad at this — Matt (@MatthewMaryland) October 25, 2019

Honestly, at this point, Kanye’s got a better chance of being elected president than Beto O’Rourke.

No. https://t.co/R1TOesRSXo — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 25, 2019

Cringe so hard it hurts — Mr. Homolka (@Hitman625) October 25, 2019

I think you just lost votes with this cringe. — Elu Thingol 🧝🏻‍♀️🌻 (@Strangeland_Elf) October 25, 2019

Not even sure Beto’s mom will vote for him after this.