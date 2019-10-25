Kanye West is getting a lot of attention today for his new album “Jesus is King.” And apparently Beto for America is trying to hitch a ride on that train. Or something. We’re not really sure. This is just weird:
yeah we get it, kanye west has kenny g on a song—but, like, have you heard about preserving our democracy and volunteering for beto o'rourke?
— Team Beto (@TeamBeto) October 25, 2019
checkout our soundcloud: https://t.co/Z7VBP2vPf0 pic.twitter.com/PNnNFvNQ7P
— Team Beto (@TeamBeto) October 25, 2019
So, basically, Team Beto is just as inept as their hero.
God you are bad at this
— Matt (@MatthewMaryland) October 25, 2019
Honestly, at this point, Kanye’s got a better chance of being elected president than Beto O’Rourke.
— Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 25, 2019
— Lisellle (@Lisellle) October 25, 2019
— Jordan (@JordanLethal) October 25, 2019
— Short Cover Capital (@ShortCoverCap) October 25, 2019
— Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 25, 2019
— bruh (@bruhmoment121) October 25, 2019
Cringe so hard it hurts
— Mr. Homolka (@Hitman625) October 25, 2019
I think you just lost votes with this cringe.
— Elu Thingol 🧝🏻♀️🌻 (@Strangeland_Elf) October 25, 2019
Not even sure Beto’s mom will vote for him after this.
— Baylor Cook (@j_baylorcook) October 25, 2019
— The Rabid Cat (@battlecat847) October 25, 2019
i don't know if i've ever hated beto o'rourke more than i do right now
— Nick Solheim (@NickSSolheim) October 25, 2019