Uh-oh, everybody. Chris Hayes has been doing some mulling lately on this whole Joe Biden and segregationists thing, and he just can’t keep it in any longer:

Something I've been mulling since Biden's comments yesterday, whether a US Senate effectively run by men like James Eastland and John Stennis is or is not preferable to a US Senate run by Mitch McConnell? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 20, 2019

Wow, yeah. That’s a tough one!

Another war of saying this is: the Senate has always been bad. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 20, 2019

Another way of saying this is: I hate Mitch McConnell and the GOP so much that I might be OK with segregationist Democrats being in charge.

Let’s see. Senator “life, liberty and the pursuit of dead [N-words],” or…the guy who played Democrat-style hardball on judicial nominations. Seriously? https://t.co/LXRHOEp9EQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 20, 2019

Seriously. And people are actually mulling it over right along with Chris:

if those are the only two options it's probably better to not have a senate — Leger-Felicite Snorlax 🔎🏴 (@SegaTape) June 20, 2019

I mean, they’re all segregationists. So ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — JohnV as in Victor (@JohnVelghe) June 20, 2019

McConnell shares Eastman’s views but has more power. That’s worse. — Seth Featherstone (@SethFeathersto1) June 20, 2019

In one instance, you have men with certain very wrong ideas, but who at least would compromise (i.e., allow the bar to move even a fraction in a better direction); in the other you have men with certain very wrong ideas who accomplish nothing. I know which I'd choose. — Save US – IM🍑45 (@SaveUS2017) June 20, 2019

i guess it depends on what you are measuring? if it is progress of ANY KIND – then Mitch McConnell is surely worse because he has stopped anything from moving forward. — jess (@JJapgar) June 20, 2019

Given McConnell won’t advance or renew any equal rights-type or any other type of legislation and works to destroy democracy because of cynicism, he’s probably worse. Just living in a different time with different norms — Sleve McDichael (@MFPoutine) June 20, 2019

Mitch is against anything and everything that will risk his money. Almost anyone would be better than him, Darth Vader, Satan, a coma patient. — Kim Freestad (@Utrippenalready) June 20, 2019

Not making any brief for segregationists but as institutionalists men like Eastland might filibuster civil rights legislation but eventually it and a lot of other stuff was allowed to come to the floor for a vote. McConnell is the anti-institutionalist who will not allow votes. — Timothy M. Teeter (@TimothyTeeter) June 20, 2019

Put another way, if Stennis were majority leader Merrick Garland would be on the Supreme Court. — Timothy M. Teeter (@TimothyTeeter) June 20, 2019

May he rest in peace.

And may we, as well. Because this is lethal stupidity we’re dealing with.

I was waiting for the "conservatives are actually worse than segregationist Democrats" take. https://t.co/vfb0xlg6YI — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 20, 2019

Me: I’m shocked that Ralph Northam survived. Also me: Actually no I'm not shocked at all who am I kidding https://t.co/T8BTqvAV0e — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) June 20, 2019

White guy wondering if the Senate would be better run by racist Dem Senators from the days of segregation… — Daniel Solomon (@dansolomonza) June 20, 2019

You had to mull that for 24 hours, huh? I'll take McConnell over the racist democratic segregationists- wow it only took me .5 seconds to figure that riddle out. — beccasu (@CocoaMonoi) June 20, 2019

Seriously, have you been on a bender for the past few days or is this sober tweeting? — beccasu (@CocoaMonoi) June 20, 2019

Gotta say – siding with ACTUAL RACISTS – open, admitted racial segregationists – over a hard-fighting Senator you don't like politically, because you don't like him politically, is a WILD take. — Mattison Brooks (@MBPRDC) June 20, 2019

Are you trying to make up for the concentration camp tweet? This ain’t how. — winter of our disco tent. (@cantmakeatoast) June 20, 2019

Sure, everyone hates Twitter. But without it we wouldn’t how dumb some people truly are. https://t.co/UDSJVZO7ag — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) June 20, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

