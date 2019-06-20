Uh-oh, everybody. Chris Hayes has been doing some mulling lately on this whole Joe Biden and segregationists thing, and he just can’t keep it in any longer:

Wow, yeah. That’s a tough one!

Another way of saying this is: I hate Mitch McConnell and the GOP so much that I might be OK with segregationist Democrats being in charge.

Seriously. And people are actually mulling it over right along with Chris:

May he rest in peace.

And may we, as well. Because this is lethal stupidity we’re dealing with.

