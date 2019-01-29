Man, Howard Schultz has been on a roll lately. And we’re really enjoying it:

.@HowardSchultz tells @TheView it would be "disingenuous" if he ran as a Democrat because "in order to run as a Democrat today, you have to fall in line with free Medicare for everybody, free college for everybody," but "we can't afford to do it free" https://t.co/6LV8Bw9NDG pic.twitter.com/hyfx7q5o5F — Deena Zeina Zaru 👩🏻‍💻 (@Deena_Zaru) January 29, 2019

Stop making sense, Howard!

I don’t remember any Democrats saying Medicare for all was going to be free they said Medicare for all would be affordable health care, Nobody expects to get their medical for free unless they live on the street — Terry Coffey (@terrycoffey2555) January 29, 2019

Please. Dems like Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have most definitely been portraying “Medicare for All” as free health care. Many liberals not only expect to get their medical care for free; they outright demand it.

Let’s face it: Howard Schultz is hardly what you’d call a conservative torchbearer. He’s a social liberal who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016. But there’s something so refreshing about a prominent liberal who’s not afraid to call liberal economic policies what they are: hot garbage.

The correct answer is "nothing is free," not "we can't afford to do it for free," but yeah, he's definitely out of step with the Democrat mainstream. https://t.co/G83TlF9Gxd — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 29, 2019

Howard Schultz may not stand much of a chance of winning the nomination, but he has the potential to make things difficult for the Democrats. He knows it, too. And he knows what the Democrats are up against if they keep moving left:

.@JoyVBehar: "Your entry into this race will guarantee Trump another four years and we cannot have that." .@HowardSchultz: "I don't agree with you … If [Trump] runs against a far left, progressive person … President Trump is going to get re-elected." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/BHXJm2TVi2 — The View (@TheView) January 29, 2019

He’s right. No wonder liberals are pissed.