The Michael Cohen case has taken a pretty dramatic turn:

NEWS – @MichaelCohen212 postponing his Feb. 7 testimony after threats to his family from President Trump and his team. Story TK — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 23, 2019

Dems had issued a rare warning to Trump about tampering with a witness as the president encouraged the media and prosecutors to investigate Cohen’s family. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 23, 2019

Recall that the president told @JudgeJeanine last weekend that media and prosecutors ought to be looking into Cohen's family, suggesting a look at private citizens. One in a series of suggestions that Cohen family be pursued that POTUS has made. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 23, 2019

Source close to Cohen tells @KatyTurNBC that wife and father-in-law are particularly scared; wife scared about physically showing up to the hearing, thought she could get hurt. They feel directly targeted by the president: “The threats are real. Trump knows what he’s doing.” — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 23, 2019

This certainly sounds bad.

Cohen has to put "his family and, their safety, first". https://t.co/S6kYAnJSav — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 23, 2019

These are very serious allegations. But they’re essentially meaningless without proof.

If you don't have proof of these threats, you should be using "alleged" here, Maggie. https://t.co/8Zya3KFCIw — RBe (@RBPundit) January 23, 2019

This would be terrible… If I trusted Cohen as far as I can throw him. Give me independent proof. https://t.co/ZZROItx85a — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 23, 2019

Oh no doubt but even if it's made up by Cohen, it's an on the record accusation of witness intimidation against the President. It's not "sources say" or any other BS like that. As Biden would say, it's a big f'n deal. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 23, 2019

Never a dull moment.