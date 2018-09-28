Move over, Katy Tur! You’ve got competition. Your MSNBC colleague Lawrence O’Donnell is giving you a serious run for your money right now:

Lindsay Graham just called Dr Ford’s story “garbage.” — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 28, 2018

Outrageous! Or at least it would be … if it were remotely accurate.

1.2 thousand retweets in six minutes. Wow! Too bad it's BS. Graham was explicitly talking about the gang rape allegations, and followed up by saying he believed something happened to Blasey Ford. https://t.co/MszyrZaO4I — Alex "Squee" Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 28, 2018

Amazing. I didn't hear that. (groping for Qtips) are they watching the same thing I'm watching. — Darcy is dead (@BeardsleeSherri) September 28, 2018

Lawrence O’Donnell should really see a doctor about that selective hearing problem.

"Six FBI investigations and we missed the sophomore junior gang rapist? We didn't miss it. It's a bunch of garbage," Senator Graham dismisses allegations against Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/NmIZm7XrXq pic.twitter.com/hDXU4cbDSP — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 28, 2018

Well then.

This is literally FAKE NEWS https://t.co/v9SBxD3DAN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 28, 2018

3,400 RT's and climbing for this blatant lie with absolutely zero proof. https://t.co/biM8JErJ6W — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 28, 2018

We know Lawrence O’Donnell is shameless … but shame on him anyway.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.