Despite our darkest days with COVID still being ahead of us, we can at least rest assured that cybersecurity attacks like the recent one purportedly perpetrated by Russia won’t happen under Joe Biden’s watchful eye:

This cybersecurity attack happened on Donald Trump’s watch. But rest assured that even if he does not take it seriously, I will. pic.twitter.com/cujska0v7m — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 23, 2020

As “seriously” as you’ve taken past Russian cybersecurity attacks, Joe?

See, as Tablet associate editor Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, recalls, you and your boss didn’t seem to think it was worth taking seriously a few years back:

The Obama admin sat on evidence that Russia was meddling in the 2016 elections because they thought it could help Trump. https://t.co/ftmCHKMaDq pic.twitter.com/hSgjg90fjd — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 23, 2020

Just in case the language in the New York Times didn't hammer this home enough, here's NBC: pic.twitter.com/J9MZTHggB9 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 23, 2020

I think you're misreading this, Obama didn't think it would help Trump (why would it?), he wanted to avoid the appearance that he was trying to affect the outcome of the election in Hillary's favor. — Yianni Saltos (@yianni_saltos) December 23, 2020

If a foreign country is attempting to interfere with an election and you only tell people after the election, you weren't taking it seriously. https://t.co/KB6zNhXSmK — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 23, 2020

Blum makes a good point.

This is still not saying what you want it to say. — Expat_Matt (@Expat_Matt) December 23, 2020

I don't *want* it to say anything. It says what it says. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 23, 2020

And what it says is that Joe Biden is full of it.