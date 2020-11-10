As Twitchy told you, the Lincoln Project showed off their impeccable Principled Conservative™ cred by encouraging their followers to harass and intimidate lawyers filing election suits on Donald Trump’s behalf. But they didn’t stop with the lawyers. They also told their minions to go after employees at firms where these lawyers work as well as other clients of these lawyers.

Twitter has since removed the Lincoln Project’s tweet about the two Pittsburgh attorneys, though the Lincoln Project’s other tweets encouraging harassment are still up as of this post’s publication (and the Lincoln Project is defending their despicable behavior).

And, as America’s Favorite Expert™ Tom Nichols sees it, that’s just fine. After all, the Lincoln Project is just “being mean” to the people whose lives they’re putting in jeopardy:

The same people who supported calls to boycott Keurig, Goodyear, the NFL, and a zillion other companies and organizations are now very, very upset about being mean to a law firm taking money to help overturn a U.S. election. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 10, 2020

In case you were looking for one final reason never to listen to Tom Nichols on anything, there it is, on a silver platter.

Ah yes, boycotting a business is exactly the same as tweeting out the contact info of lawyers, the expert has spoken https://t.co/PK9cUM4MkP — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 10, 2020

I'm anti boycotts but boycotts and harassment aren't the same thing, nitwit https://t.co/7xh0gsD3OU — cc (@cc_fla) November 10, 2020

There’s a difference between being ‘mean to a law firm’ and publishing names and pics and other personal info of the employees of those law firms. Very dangerous precedents are being set, and the people setting them may well end up with blood on their hands. — 2112togo (@TGristedes) November 10, 2020

Don't ever claim moral superiority again. https://t.co/tdAgEmuOU1 — BT (@back_ttys) November 10, 2020

Ever.