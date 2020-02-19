If you own a TV or use the internet, you may have noticed that Michael Bloomberg’s campaign has been running ads suggesting that the former New York City Mayor enjoyed a cozy relationship with — and possibly an endorsement from — former President Barack Obama:

Bloomberg opponent Joe Biden, who, like Bloomberg, has yet to actually be endorsed by Obama, is pushing back:

Welcome to the debates, Mike. We have a lot to catch up on about Barack Obama’s record. pic.twitter.com/bMYPLYwnfQ — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 19, 2020

Naturally, Team Bloomberg has responded with a video suggesting that Joe Biden’s a big fan of his, too:

Joe Biden has dedicated his life to this country. As a senator, and as a vice president, he has always stood by the side of great men. We are honored to have Joe’s support. https://t.co/b8wjSbvuVO pic.twitter.com/PMqky0rXEC — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 19, 2020

Over to you, Joe:

I don’t endorse Republicans. https://t.co/uQMjLdxHA3 — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 19, 2020

Taking bets on how long this little war will last.