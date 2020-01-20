If you’re not at today’s Second Amendment rally protesting Virginia’s unconstitutional bills, well, there’s really only one thing you need to know: It’s chock-full of racists. No, really:

MSNBC justice and security analyst Matthew Miller nailed it.

And how! Check out firearms expert and Washington Free Beacon reporter Stephen Gutowski’s interview with one of the attendees at today’s racist gun rights rally:

Wait a second … that’s not a white nationalist! That’s a black gun rights supporter! We were told there was no such thing!

Which may not go over so well with media firefighters …

